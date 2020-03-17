The Nebraska athletics ticket office is currently closed to the general public to take precautionary measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The ticket office can still be contacted by phone (800-8-BIG RED) or by email (nebraska@huskers.com) on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also get more information online at huskers.com/tickets.

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos announced Monday that the Husker football spring game would not be played as scheduled on April 16 — and likely won’t be played at all. Those who purchased tickets to the spring game will receive more information from the athletic department regarding a refund.

It was also announced Monday that the Husker volleyball spring match, scheduled for April 25 in Grand Island, is canceled. Tickets purchased online or by phone will automatically be refunded, and those bought from the Heartland Events Center box office can be returned for a refund.