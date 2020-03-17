The Nebraska athletics ticket office is currently closed to the general public to take precautionary measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The ticket office can still be contacted by phone (800-8-BIG RED) or by email (nebraska@huskers.com) on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also get more information online at huskers.com/tickets.

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos announced Monday that the Husker football spring game would not be played as scheduled on April 16 — and likely won’t be played at all. Those who purchased tickets to the spring game will receive more information from the athletic department regarding a refund.

It was also announced Monday that the Husker volleyball spring match, scheduled for April 25 in Grand Island, is canceled. Tickets purchased online or by phone will automatically be refunded, and those bought from the Heartland Events Center box office can be returned for a refund.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email