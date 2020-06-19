The Nebraska athletic department on Friday announced sweeping measures to reduce its budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year by 10%, including an approximately 10% cut in administrative positions across the department. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
According to NU's budget for 2018-19, expenses totaled just over $81 million. Presuming an increase in expenses since then, the department's cut should be between $8 million and $9 million for 2020-21.
Nebraska took in more than $122 million in revenue in 2018-19, but revenue for 2019-20 was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. That will continue to have an impact for 2020-21, especially if fewer fans are let into Memorial Stadium for football games or if TV contracts are altered.
NU had already delayed groundbreaking on its $155 million football facility, set to open in 2022, as the university system faces a $43 million shortfall.
“In our deliberate planning for how to best address a decline in expected revenue, we attempted to institute measures that would minimize the impact on the student-athlete experience,” NU Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a press release. “While many of these necessary changes are difficult, especially those impacting our employees, we hope that they will be the only ones necessary in the months ahead. I am confident that we will weather the storm and come out stronger on the other side.
“I want to acknowledge the work and commitment of those employees who will no longer be with us and thank them for their service to Nebraska. We wish them all of the best in their future endeavors.”
NU outlined several cost-saving measures for the upcoming fiscal year:
» A reduction in approximately 10% of administrative positions across the department.
» No merit increases for all department employees.
» No increases in all sports programs’ budgets for the upcoming year.
» Programs are encouraged to build a more regional nonconference away schedule, which will limit public exposures and allow for a reduction in travel costs.
» All administrative units across the department have been asked to reduce budgets by 10%.
» All staff travel (excluding recruiting) will be greatly restricted over the coming year.
» A reduction in recurring capital expenditures.
» Summer programming for student-athletes will be limited in 2021.
Football coach Scott Frost and men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Thursday that they've volunteered to donate part of their salaries back to the athletic department. Frost makes $5 million per year, and Hoiberg makes $3 million with an additional $1 million bonus that was set to come July 1. The amount of Frost's and Hoiberg's donations won't be known until the 2020-21 budget is finalized.
