The Big Ten announced Thursday its plans to play a conference-only season for all fall sports, including football.

Three quick takes on the news. 

1. After months of uncertainty, this seems like the first piece of news that shows clear optimism Husker football of some kind can be played in the fall of 2020. There are nuances to get to, but this is a move in an encouraging direction.

It’s often been wondered which would be the first conference to jump off the diving board. The SEC was loud, at first, about their intention to play on schedule. But it was the Big Ten that leaped into the water Thursday, a notable move by a conference that often wants to set the tone and is being led by a first-year commissioner who wants to make the right impression on college sports.

Being the conference that says, “follow our lead,” is a clear risk. If this all falls apart, the conference will look too eager and a bit foolish. But if it works well, it’ll look like an industry leader. It’s a risk the Big Ten is willing to take, showing there must be some real confidence this could work.

To be clear, this decision in no way solidifies that there absolutely will be a season, or even a full season at that. But it is a firm, bold, collective decision by a conference that does not do anything by accident.

The setup isn’t perfect. But football is football. And in 2020, you take what you can get.

2. Let’s repeat this one more time: This decision in no way solidifies there absolutely will be a football season.

It is July 9. The potential first games are nearly two months away. Remember two months ago? A lot could change in two months.

The hope is things change for the better. But positive cases are on the rise in many states, and even though deaths have thankfully not yet followed that trend, an increase of cases gives coaches and commissioners pause.

The Big Ten’s release notably ended with this:

“As we continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate.​”

So if things go wrong, the Big Ten has no issue pulling the plug on the whole operation.

Consider, too, teams are still figuring out how to contain and get rid of the virus in locker rooms. In the last 24 hours, both North Carolina and Ohio State had to shut down voluntary workouts because of outbreaks.

Plenty of work is needed to be done in two months to make sure play is as safe as possible.

So this is a great step in the direction toward sports. But it’s not an end-all, be-all.

3. Football isn’t the only sport impacted in this decision.

Four other Nebraska teams will be conference-only this fall — volleyball, soccer, and men's and women's cross country.

Volleyball typically has a heck of a nonconference schedule. Early reports of NU's schedule had a match against Stanford and another against Louisville or Kentucky, though John Cook said last month he was already working on playing more nearby teams to reduce travel expenses.

Creighton also would have certainly been on whatever nonconference schedule he crafted. Now it won't be.

That Husker-Bluejay matchup has become a staple in this state, and will be missed in 2020. The final four of the NCAA tournament, however, is still scheduled to be in Omaha in 2020.

As for basketball, that's technically a winter sport even though it begins in November. The Big Ten's announcement Thursday did not include basketball, so there has been no determination on when that sport will begin or if it will also be conference-only.

Conference play for men's basketball typically begins in December, but there's a growing belief among the college basketball community that the season won't begin until January at the earliest.

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer.

