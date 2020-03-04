George Kusche

Distance runner George Kusche is one of four Huskers who qualified for the NCAA indoor championships.

 NEBRASKA ATHLETICS

The Huskers qualified four athletes for the NCAA indoor track and field championships, which begin March 13 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The qualifiers are Alencar Pereira (weight throw), Burger Lambrechts (shot put), George Kusche (mile and 3,000 meters) and Kristina Insingo (shot put). All are competing at the indoor championships for the first time.

Pereira is the top-ranked Husker at No. 10 after breaking a school record at the Big Ten championships with a throw of 72-6¼.

Lambrechts is No. 11 in the shot put with a best throw of 64-8. He finished runner-up at the Big Ten championships.

Kusche is No. 11 in the mile and No. 15 in the 3,000 meters. He holds school records in both events and earned bronze in both at the Big Ten meet. His best times are 3:57.93 in the mile and 7:50.93 in the 3,000.

Insingo is No. 15 in the shot put with a mark of 55-0.

