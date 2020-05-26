Four Nebraska indoor track and field athletes received All-America recognition Tuesday: distance runner George Kusche, and throwers Alencar Pereira, Burger Lambrechts and Kristina Insingo.

Typically the All-America honors are awarded based on performance at the NCAA championships, but the criteria were altered this year because the championships were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, all athletes on the start list for the championships were given All-America honors with no distinction for first-team, second-team or honorable mention.

Kusche became a two-time All-American by qualifying for the championships in the mile and 3,000 meters. He was seeded No. 11 in the mile and No. 15 in the 3,000 meters. He holds school records in both events and earned bronze in both at the Big Ten meet. His best times are 3:57.93 in the mile and 7:50.93 in the 3,000.

Pereira was seeded No. 10 in the men's weight throw after breaking a school record at the Big Ten championships with a throw of 72-6¼.

Lambrechts was No. 11 in the men's shot put with a best throw of 64-8. He finished runner-up at the Big Ten championships. 

Insingo was No. 15 in the women's shot put with a mark of 55-0.

