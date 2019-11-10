Isaiah Roby, James Palmer Jr.

LINCOLN — Two members of last year's Nebraska basketball team made debuts in the NBA's G League this weekend. 

Isaiah Roby, who was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round last summer, recorded a double-double in his debut on Friday. Roby scored 10 points with 10 rebounds, adding two blocks. He played 17 minutes the next night for the Texas Legends. Roby was 4 for 9 from the floor that night, 3 for 5 from 3-point range and scored 13 points with three rebounds. 

This weekend was Roby's first action in a NBA uniform. He began the season on the Mavericks active roster, then moved down to the G League for experience. Reports out of Dallas indicate he'll alternate between the G League and the active roster throughout the season.   

James Palmer Jr. also made a splash this weekend with the Clippers' G League Team. Nebraska's leading scorer the last two seasons scored 40 points, making 15 of 19 shots in 40 minutes of play on Saturday night. He added five rebounds. 

Palmer was not drafted and was actually cut by the Clippers a month ago, only to be picked back up again. 

Palmer and Roby's teammate, Isaac Copeland, is also in the G League with the Texas Legends. He's yet to play. 

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

Chris Heady

