Barney Cotton (copy)

Barney Cotton has served as UNLV's offensive coordinator and tight ends coach since 2015. Prior to that, he was an assistant with Nebraska in 2003 and from 2008-2014.

 MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Former Husker player and football coach Barney Cotton is recovering after receiving a heart transplant in Omaha last week, his family said Monday.

In a statement, Cotton’s family said surgery and recovery have gone as expected. They intended to keep the news regarding the transplant private for several weeks, but said they appreciate “the outpouring of support and prayers” they have received.

Cotton’s transplant journey started at Bryan Heart in Lincoln in June, the family statement said. He later was referred to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He was on a waiting list for a heart transplant in July. Cotton, 63, had surgery at the Omaha hospital last week.

The Nebraska Medical Center performs about 40 heart transplants a year.

Cotton has served as UNLV’s offensive coordinator and tight end coach since 2015. He sat out this season because of his health issues.

He was an assistant with Nebraska in 2003 and from 2008 to 2014. He was Nebraska’s interim head coach to close the 2014 season.

Cotton, an Omaha Burke graduate, played for the Huskers from 1975 to 1978. He also had a three-year NFL career with the Bengals and Cardinals.

His three sons — Ben, Jake and Sam — all played for Nebraska. Ben and Sam played at the tight end position, while Jake played on the offensive line.

In addition thanking the public, his family acknowledged the staff at both hospitals.

“Most important, we would like to thank our donor and our donor’s family,” the statement said. “We recognize that our family’s joy is another family’s sorrow. We urge you to pray for the donor’s family in their difficult time.”

Photos: Nebraska football coaching history

1 of 33

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription