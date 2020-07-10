A Lincoln woman caught scamming Husker football ticket buyers in 2018 has been sentenced to six months in county jail.

Ana Rivera, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft by deception as part of a plea deal with prosecutors, who reduced one of the charges down from an identity theft and dropped a third felony theft charge.

Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong sentenced her Thursday to the jail time, plus a year and a half of post-release supervision. She also ordered Rivera to pay $1,345 in restitution to six victims in Kearney, Gering, Lincoln, North Platte, Beatrice and Eagle.

Police said that while working in the Cabela's Capital One credit card office, Rivera used information from at least 10 customers to buy 336 Nebraska football tickets between September and November 2018 and resold a number of them.

The investigation started Nov. 11, 2018, after a 54-year-old Kearney woman bought five tickets for $200 on the Husker Ticket Exchange page on Facebook but learned at the gate at Memorial Stadium that the tickets had been bought fraudulently. The credit card holders were disputing the purchases.

Police, working with Capital One's investigators and the university's ticket office, said they traced the sales to Rivera.

On Friday, Rivera filed an appeal with the Nebraska Court of Appeals, saying she was provided ineffective legal counsel.

