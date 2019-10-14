World-Herald staff writer Paul Hammel compiled five things Husker fans must do while in Dublin for the 2021 Nebraska-Illinois game.
* * *
1. Visit a local pub: There’s “Nebraska Nice” and there’s definitely “Ireland Nice,” particularly when it comes to the local pub. Plenty of local characters there, and they're a colorful, usually talkative bunch. The Irish, as a rule, are very curious about America, since so many of their kin emigrated here. Buying a pint for your new friends is recommended. And the favor will mostly likely be returned.
2. Take in a local sporting event: There's rugby and soccer, but the Irish particularly love their Gaelic football. It's a sport unique to the Emerald Isle that is sort of like soccer, except you can tackle the person with the ball. It's basically mayhem on grass. It's played by amateurs and each county has a team, so there's lots of local loyalty and fierce rivalries — just like college football in the U.S. Horse racing is huge in Ireland, too.
3. Soak in the culture: Take a stroll along the River Liffey, which runs through the center of Dublin. Walk down O'Connell Street, the main street of the city. Visit Dublin Castle and walk through the 27-acre city park, St. Stephen's Green. The Irish love their music and their verse, so check out The Temple Bar area. It is especially packed with pubs that feature traditional Irish music, but there's music in less touristy areas, too. There's even an Irish Rock 'N' Roll Museum in the city for fans of U2 and other Irish bands.
4. Tour the Guinness Brewery: Yes, the dark Irish stout that is Ireland's trademark brew does taste better at the brewery and you can prove it by touring the Guinness Storehouse. Best to make reservations in advance, but the tour ends with a visit to a rooftop bar/restaurant that offers great views of the city.
5. Explore your ancestry: The Irish have comprised a major portion of the population of Omaha and Nebraska since their founding. The Potato Famine forced 1.5 million Irish to leave the island for the U.S. between 1845 and 1855. Some of those who made it to the U.S. found railroad jobs in Omaha or set out for farms near Irish towns like Greeley, O'Neill and Spalding. In Dublin, check out a museum devoted to the great migration, the EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.