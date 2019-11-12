LINCOLN — As Nebraska prepares for a road grader of an offensive line and an All-American-level running back, Erik Chinander borrowed a line from a surefire Hall-of-Fame NFL coach.
Do your job. If the Huskers are going to hang with the 15th-ranked Badgers on Saturday, they would do well to follow the motto from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
"If everybody did their job every play on defense, we probably win three more games," said Chinander, NU's defensive coordinator. "And I'm sure it's the same way on offense and special teams. But everybody needs to do their job every play. In this type of game, everybody needs to play in their gap. Everybody needs to execute. "
Other quick hits from Tuesday's post-practice availability:
» True freshman outside linebacker Garrett Nelson and sophomore defensive lineman Damian Jackson each were awarded Blackshirts before practice. Nelson, a lifelong Husker fan from Scottsbluff, cried while addressing reporters about the honor.
"Coach (Scott) Frost and the staff felt like those guys were deserving," Chinander said. "They do things the right way on the practice field, off the field, on game day, taking over a little bit of a leadership role. So those guys were deserving of one."
» Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said junior-college transfer Jahkeem Green and true freshman Ty Robinson would be among the new or young defenders to play in the season's stretch run. Green has appeared in one game while Robinson has yet to make his college debut. Both linemen are on track to redshirt under the four-game rule.
» Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor drew a comparison to Le'Veon Bell from Tuioti. Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud likened the back to former Husker and NFL star Ahman Green.
» The Badgers are good at what they do because it is all they do, said NU outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt. Tuioti said Wisconsin's offensive style, which includes a fullback, has become the new version of the spread offense in that it is the attack used by fewer teams.
