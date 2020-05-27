All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Wednesday's episode, Carriker is joined by NU offensive line commit Branson Yager to discuss why he picked the Huskers, his relationship with Greg Austin and more.
Check out a full transcript below:
Adam Carriker: Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people’s show, where we check the pulse of Husker Nation. Brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. Today, I am joined by Husker offensive line commit, 6’8, 337lbs, Mr. Branson Yager. How are you doing, my friend?
Branson Yager: Good, how are you?
Adam Carriker: I’m good. So folks in Nebraska are obviously excited to have you as a part of Husker Nation. I’m sure you were recruited by other schools. Who else were you looking at, and what made you pull the trigger on the great program that is Nebraska?
Branson Yager: There were several schools looking at me. Probably the close second was Iowa State. They’re in a similar situation, in the Midwest, not in a crazy huge city. Obviously it’s a big city, but it’s not like in California or something like that. I really love everything that the program has to offer. I’m only five hours away from my grandparents, so that’s a big plus. Thirteen hours isn’t too far for me to drive. I drove to Kansas over and over again through the years, which is a 12 hour drive. It’s close to home, but not too close. I definitely wanted to get out on my own, explore, and be my own person away from Utah. So that was a huge thing for me, and Nebraska was a good middle ground.
Adam Carriker: I like that, I can respect that! So talk to me about Coach Greg Austin. Obviously he’s the offensive line coach and who you’ll be playing for over the next few years. He was a huge part of your recruiting process, so tell me about your relationship with him and the impact he had on you coming to the Huskers.
Branson Yager: He did a really good job of staying in communication with me, but not overdoing it. He didn’t push me away like some other coaches had, I guess. He stayed in good communication, made sure my family was a part of it. My brother got engaged, and they made them a graphic for their engagement, so that was super cool. He just seemed to care about me and my family. I loved who he is, and love what he wants to do with the program. It felt like it was going to be a really good fit for me.
Adam Carriker: Talk to me about Scott Frost, his part in your recruitment, and what excites you about playing in this type of offense.
Branson Yager: We stayed in pretty good communication. Not as much as Coach Austin, but we got talking enough to where I was comfortable and my family was too. He’s a great guy, I think we’re going to do great things in the next couple of years once the program is completely rebuilt. And we’re going to come up and show people that Nebraska isn’t so bad, I guess. A lot of people were giving me crap about committing because Nebraska has had a rough couple seasons. But when you’re building a program from the ground up, it takes time.
The fanbase has never changed. I’m super excited that they love us so much, and I can’t wait to see what it’s like when we’re super successful and winning games all the time.
Adam Carriker: I like that, that’ll be awesome. So as far as recruiting on the offensive line over the last three years, including this 2021 class that’s coming up, there are about a dozen offensive linemen such as yourself, who are 6’7 or taller. Just under half of you guys are near 300lbs or over. Even though this is a spread offense, why do you think Nebraska is going after so much size on the offensive line, and what excites you about playing on such a large offensive line group someday?
Branson Yager: They’ve recruited a bunch of big guys. I’m actually 6’8, so they have it wrong on some of the sites, but that’s no big deal. I don’t know why they love big guys so much, but it’s going to be nice to be around guys who understand being big. I’ve been the biggest guy on my team by 6 or 7 inches almost every year. It’s going to be nice to get around guys the same size as me, with the same drive and work ethic.
Adam Carriker: I think the answer is they want to bring back that physicality, and hopefully you can be a part of it. What was your recruitment like? With COVID19, did you get to do any in-person visits or were they all online?
Branson Yager: I got into the recruiting game pretty late. I’m from a small school in Utah that doesn’t get any attention. I put my film out in February and started hearing from coaches in the middle of February. By the time I had got my offers, I had only been able to go to BYU. I haven’t done hardly any visits anywhere, I haven’t seen Nebraska in person. I haven’t met the coaches in person, but talking with them online and doing my own research, my family was super comfortable with it, that’s where I wanted to be. I didn’t want to wait any longer. The recruiting process was pretty stressful for me. I put a lot of pressure on myself with the decision to make everyone happy. Finally I decided I had to do what was going to make me happy. There was no reason to wait, when I knew that’s where I wanted to be.
Adam Carriker: Absolutely, you have to do what’s best for you. It’s your future. I obviously know the school very well, I think you’re going to be happy here. It’s funny, you talk about guys not being listed properly, I was 6’6, they had me at 6’4, I was 230 and they had me at 260. So they had the height and the size wrong coming out of high school.
So you haven’t been to Lincoln yet, what’s the first thing you want to do when you get to campus? Have you ever had a Runza?
Branson Yager: What is that?!
Adam Carriker: Oh! Dude. I don’t know how to explain it. It’s delicious, when you get here, they’re all over Lincoln. You just gotta try one. When you have a Runza, shoot me a message, tweet, something to let me know you got that Runza. I don’t want to spoil it. I just want to let you come to your own assessment of those things.
Branson Yager: I love food, obviously, I’m a big boy. I love food so I’m sure I’ll be trying that out. From the sound of it, I should be able to be out there July 25th. I talked to my coach a little bit, we just gotta communicate a little more and make sure it’s okay.
Adam Carriker: We talked earlier about how Nebraska wants big, physical guys who are going to knock people on their butts. Part of that is getting bigger and stronger in the weight room. Have you had any interaction with strength coach, Zach Duval, and what role do you think Husker Power is going to play in your Husker career?
Branson Yager: I haven’t talked to him yet. I’m sure I will soon. Obviously he knows what he’s doing, and I’m excited to meet him. He knows what he’s doing and it shows. I’m super excited to get into a good lifting program. I’ve never had a great lifting program. I didn’t even get into lifting until 9th grade because of breaking my arm and stuff. I know that I have so much potential in the weight room and on the field and I just need help to bring it out.
Adam Carriker: You mentioned breaking your arm before the show. You said it took two years to heal. Talk to me about what happened with breaking your arm and why it took so long to heal.
Branson Yager: It was a week before my fifth grade year. I didn’t sign up for football because I had hurt my knee in another incident, I don’t remember what I did. I was with some friends out messing around on a side-by-side. We were doing jumps and drifting, and one time my friend was drifting and the wheels caught. I had my helmet and seatbelt on, but when I went to reach up for the handle like you would in a car, I missed and the roll bar landed on my arm, pinning me underneath it. It broke my humerus and pinned me underneath for about ten minutes. I blacked out for a second.
My friends were all running around, screaming, and I told them they had to get me out because my arm was stuck. One of them jumped down and unbuckled me, took my helmet off, and they were all able to lift the quad off my arm just enough for me to grab it with my other arm and pull it out before they dropped it again. We got a hold of my dad, who called my step mom. They were barely married at the time. She came from work- she didn’t think it was broken because I wasn’t crying or anything. I went to itch my forehead and looked down- the top part of my arm moved, but the bottom was dangling and itching my stomach. So it was completely snapped in half.
Went to the hospital, they reset it and put me in a splint. When we went back for a checkup, there were blisters on my triceps. They’re called fracture blisters- you don’t see them very often, but because of how much trauma there was and the bone had been sticking out of my arm, that was the way it was escaping was through those blisters. One day it was blisters, a couple days later it had completely eaten away the back of my arm. So there was a big, black, scabby hole in the back of my arm.
We went back to the hospital, and like 15 doctors were in there looking at it. They were saying it was dead. Finally a plastic surgeon came in, and said we had to get rid of that area or it would continue to eat away at my arm. They cleared all the dead matter, which helped my arm heal faster. At this point, it was a month after I broke it. Then we had to wait for it to grow back before they could do a fusion surgery. My bone was growing, but it wasn’t growing together. They called it a non-union, kind of a crooked growth. I had a broken arm for a year before they did surgery on the front of my arm and put the plate in.
They made me sit in a chair for that time, I had to sleep in a recliner and everything, so I gained a lot of weight. I played football again my seventh and eighth grade year, which was hard because of the weight. I lost a bunch eighth grade year, so I came into high school pretty good. Probably the scariest part was them telling 11 year-old me that if the surgery to repair the flesh on the back of my arm didn’t work, they were going to have to amputate it because the infection would have just eaten the whole thing.
Adam Carriker: I assume that your arm is completely healed and you feel good now though, is that correct?
Branson Yager: Yeah it’s good to go now. Freshman year, I got unlucky again and got MRSA with a really bad staff infection. So they had to go back in and remove the plate. I missed the last couple games of my freshman year but I came back good to go next year.
Adam Carriker: Well I’m glad your arm is healthy. That’s scary for an eleven-year-old. But it’s been a few years now, and you’re feeling good. Now, what are you doing to stay in shape and ready for whenever you do get on campus?
Branson Yager: Yeah, I’ve been running. The gyms are just starting to open up, so I’m able to go in and lift now. My high school team should start practicing in June, so I should be able to go in and lift then. I am planning to graduate early, so I should be on campus in January. I’m going to have a really packed schedule to be able to do it, because I didn’t plan on this. Football has always been a dream, but I didn’t know if it was going to happen. A lot of people doubted me in town because I was the first person to get a Division 1 scholarship for football in the last ten years from this school. And the last one wasn’t a power five school or anything like that. So it’s pretty crazy for this to happen.
Adam Carriker: Well, enjoy your senior year. It’ll be awesome that you’ll be able to be here in January. Hopefully everything is back to normal by then and you can be on campus for winter conditioning and spring ball. Don’t feel bad, my high school team went 0-9 my senior year. We were 2-34 in four years, so I wasn’t exactly all that well heard of either. I was a quarterback and had never played d-end till my senior year. Some of those diamonds in the rough- Nebraska has the ability to find them.
It’s funny you talk about the side-by-side. My parents have one (it’s named Herbie) and in the summer, I’d go down to Florence, Oregon, and four-wheel. I don’t know if Husker fans, or the NFL teams I played for want to hear this, but I was always super careful, but I loved going around on the sides of the dunes trying to see how steep I could get it. I had a couple near misses. My dad watches this show, I’m sure he remembers those. But I was always able to escape it. I’m glad your arm is healthy, and we look forward to your arrival on campus in January.
Branson Yager: For sure, thank you so much!
Adam Carriker: Alright, thank you for joining me. And until next time, Husker Nation, Go Big Red, and always remember… to throw the bones!
