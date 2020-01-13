All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
Adam Carriker takes a look at Nebraska football's streak of having a former player in the Super Bowl and the odds that they can keep it going with one Husker remaining in the playoffs.
Transcript:
A wonderful top of the Monday morning to you. Now, the question at hand today, ladies and gentlemen: Is the Huskers in the Super Bowl streak going to continue? Now, the Huskers have had a player on a Super Bowl's team roster 26 straight years. This leads the entire country, ladies and gentlemen. And Joshua Kalu, a former Husker defensive back, currently a Tennessee Titans reserve/defensive back, is the only remaining former Husker still in the NFL playoffs.
Now, former Husker and current Ravens punter Sam Koch was eliminated this past weekend by Joshua Kalu's Tennessee Titans. Ameer Abdullah of the Vikings was eliminated from the playoffs as well, the Vikings running back, when they lost to the 49ers 27-10.
Other Huskers, because originally there were six, six Huskers who started out in the NFL playoffs. Other Huskers who were originally in the playoffs, also consisted of: Spencer Long, offensive lineman for the Buffalo Bills, Rex Burkhead, running back for the Patriots, and Nathan Gerry, who is a linebacker-hybrid for the Eagles.
All right now, Nebraska in the 53 Super Bowls, they've had a player on an NFL Super Bowl team's roster 41 of the 53 times, and 57 different former Huskers have been a part of that. Now, 26 years in a row, will the Huskers get to year 27?
Now, the Titans have been rolling if you've been watching these playoffs. Holy smokes! Derrick Henry, that guys a load. All right, now, the Titans beat the defending NFL champs, New England Patriots, in Foxborough, on the road, in their house, in their face. Some people are really going to love that. They also beat, the Titans beat, the number one seed in the AFC, on the road, in their house, in their face, the Baltimore Ravens, and probably the NFL MVP Lamar Jackson as well. The Ravens also had the best record in the entire NFL, not just the AFC at 14-2, and they beat them, kind of thumped 'em really, 28-12.
The question is: Will the Huskers' record-setting Super Bowl streak continue? The Titans will be playing at the Kansas City Chiefs this upcoming Sunday. Now, the Chiefs, I mean they decided to spot the Texans 24 points, it was 24-0. Hey, you know, Patrick Mahomes why don't we start playing now? The games actually still going on, there's about a minute left. So, last time I saw it was 51-31, so in the last three quarters they put up 51 freaking points. Like holy smokes.
So, the question is: Will the Titans be able to beat the Chiefs? Will the Huskers' streak continue? Will they make it to 27 years with a Husker on a NFL Super Bowl team's roster? Now, I mean going to be honest with you, I'm torn with this. I'm a big Andy Reid guy. I met him in the draft process. I really liked him. He's a good dude. I want him to get over the hump and win a Super Bowl. At the same time, I want the Super Bowl streak to continue for the Huskers.
So, the question is: Will the streak continue?
I am truly torn, because the Titans are rolling. Mike Vrabel is the dude that not only won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, he is a heck of a coach as well. I could also see the Chiefs. I think they're the most talented team. I would argue the Ravens are the most talented team. Very close second, if not first would be the Chiefs as far as pure talent.
Who's going to win? This might not be popular, this show isn't about popularity — other than that I hope you enjoy it — I'm going to go with the Chiefs, but I'm going to tell you right here right now ladies and gentlemen, it would not surprise me, shock me or even startle me at all if the Tennessee Titans went in there and won.
Let me know, will the Titans win, or will the Chiefs win, and will Joshua Kalu represent the Huskers in the Super Bowl?
Go Big Red, and always remember to throw the bones!
