All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Tuesday's episode, Adam Carriker discusses Nebraska's remaining schedule and why winning against Purdue will be pivotal in becoming bowl eligible.
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook and sign up to get an email whenever a new show is posted.
When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show, where we check the pulse of Husker Nation, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital.
I think the defining part about this season for the Huskers, as odd as it might seem, is can they go 6-6?
Before the season, that would have been like what, that wouldn't be a successful season. I don't know that people will consider that a successful season, but it would be like, okay, we can bear it-type deal.
So the question is, are the Huskers going to get to six wins? Are they going to get bowl eligible? Because if they don't, I shudder, oh my Lord, I shudder to think what would happen. So that's the big question on people's minds.
Real quick, before I dive into that, let me address the elephant in the room or the Falcon in the room.
Every time I wear this shirt — I like wearing this shirt, especially when I work out — people are always like, "Why are you wearing a Falcons shirt?" I've got Colts shirts. I've got Jaguars shirts. I've got Falcons shirts. So when I run into guys that I used to play with, I would run into them in the offseason when I was playing — or I run into them just randomly now — we'll exchange stuff. You know how players exchange jerseys after games or whatever. So you don't walk around with your jersey all the time, but a lot of times you've got clothes that you used to wear or something from your team. So you exchange those. So obviously, I know some peeps on the Falcons. This just happens to be one of my favorite workout shirts.
So anyways, back to the important part of the show.
So you look at the remaining schedule for the Huskers. All right, we've got Purdue this weekend.
Now Purdue's struggling, their wide receiver phenom Rondale Moore is questionable, he hasn't had as big a year as he did a year ago.
To me, this is a must win. This is so weird to say. It's Purdue, but it's a must win. It's a must win for the football team. I don't want to say it's a must win for Scott Frost, but if they don't win this game, I mean the reaction on Sunday and Monday and Saturday afternoon-evening afterwards is not going to be great. So this is a must win, especially if they want to get to a bowl game. Now I predict they beat Purdue. I do believe they will beat Purdue.
Then they've got the bye week.
All right, after that they have Wisconsin.
Now Wisconsin's been struggling, but you know, at this moment in time, it's hard to predict the win over Wisconsin. You never know what can happen. A lot can change. It's college football. But at this moment in time, I'm not going to predict the win over Wisconsin.
And it might come down to Maryland. Okay, we're going to go into those last two games, Maryland and Iowa, okay, I believe needing to win one of those two games.
We're going to be an underdog versus Iowa. We've got them at home. It's a rivalry game. You never know what can happen. We could get that win. That could be something that catapults us going forward. Let's say we do lose to Wisconsin, we do lose to Maryland, and the sky is falling, and the Chicken Littles are running around like a chicken with his head cut off. And then we were to beat Iowa at home, go to a bowl game, win that bowl game. Boom. That could catapult us.
All right but I think we're going to be 5-5 heading into Maryland. I do think that is going to be a game that we really will need to win, especially on the road at Maryland. I do think we'll get that win. I think it's going to be hard-fought, a little bit ugly. And then we'll come home and we'll play Iowa.
I don't know. Iowa's going to be the clear favorite, but you really never know what can happen. It's a short week of practice. So if we end up the season, let's say we did lose to Iowa. We beat them? Obviously 7-5, I think people will be pretty happy with that. A win in a rivalry game like that at home, ending the season strong, going to a bowl game, especially the way things started. People would be pretty freaking' pumped over that.
But let's say we lose, you know, just for the sake of conversation. I think we'll get those six wins. I think we'll get to a bowl game.
And I think that year three — that's kind of how people judge new coaches — year three. I think it's gonna be a whole lot of fun going into year three, but we got to get that win versus Purdue this weekend.
Go Big Red, and always remember to throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.