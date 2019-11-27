All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Wednesday's episode, Adam Carriker breaks down the Huskers' upcoming game against Iowa, and discusses why winning the battle up front will be key against the Hawkeyes' run-first offense.
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook and sign up to get an email whenever a new show is posted.
When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Adam: Happy Thanksgiving, and welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show where we check the pulse of Husker nation. Brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. Today, I'm joined by a very blessed young man, because I'm told he looks like his dad. How are you doing, Jacob?
Jacob: Good.
Adam: You ready to talk some Husker football?
Jacob: Yeah.
Adam: He's been talking a lot of trash to me, so if you follow along with our weekly prediction competition that I have with my family, its really turned into me versus Jacob. And right now, eleven games in, because I've stuck with the Huskers for too long, he is beating me 6 to 5. So, if I don't win the prediction battle this week for the first time ever I will lose. So, this is a must-win situation for me. Jacob, how do you feel about them apples?
Jacob: Awesome!
Adam: Oh my gosh. All right. So, since you are the prediction expert on the show today, why don't you give us your breakdown, your keys to victory and prediction for the score of Nebraska versus Iowa.
Jacob: So, on offense we have to score over 20 points to win the ball game. This Iowa defense held Michigan to 10 points in that game, there was a 13-point overall with the two teams combined--
Adam: Because Michigan did win the game, but Iowa held them down--
Jacob: I know. And then on defense, we have to stop their run game. If we stop the run game and get off the field, we will win the football game. Last year, Iowa did kick a field goal and win it in Iowa City. I've got the same thing, I'm counting on that, 17-20 Hawkeyes, but I'm still rooting for Nebraska. Go Huskers!
Adam: Let me get this straight, you come on my show as my guest, my son, my flesh and blood and you're predicting Iowa to win.
Jacob: I have to go with this thing. You're not, I know that.
Adam: Hey, hey, don't give away my prediction. All right, he's a chip off the old block. He's gotta keep it real, that's how we do, that's how we roll. It's how he's being raised ladies and gentlemen. Now, can I give my thoughts?
Jacob: Sure.
Adam: I know it's not as important as your's because you're beating me and you feel pretty good about that, but can I give mine?
Jacob: Sure.
Adam: That would be great. Okay, thank you. So, I'm with Jacob, this doesn't have to be overly-complicated. All right. Iowa is not overly-complicated. Iowa is overly-simplistic. They are basically going to run the ball, they're going to be physical, blue collar, in your face, smashmouth, hard-nosed football. They're going to run power right, power left, counter right, counter left. And on defense, they're going to blitz, but they're not going to blitz a ton because they don't have to. That front four is really really good. They're a physical, blue collar football team. There's nothing fancy about this team. They play good, hard-nosed defense. They don't beat themselves, and they punch you in the mouth on offense and every game they seem to play seems low-scoring and it seems to be close.
It doesn't matter if they're playing a top team or they're playing a team that ain't all that great. It always tends to be that way for this Iowa team because that's how they play. Now, here's the deal, I've always wondered why they don't run the option. If you're going to run the ball so much, why don't you at least run the option and make it more dynamic? That's not what they do. Although, they can pass the ball better this year.
Here's my one -- not only, but biggest key to this game: The trenches. It's the trenches. When you're playing a team like Iowa, if they win the trenches, you're not going to do well on offense or defense. Now, this Nebraska team, they opened some big holes versus a very physical Wisconsin team and Wisconsin defense. That o-line played better. Defensively, we have to be able to handle them hitting us in the mouth over and over and over and be physical for four full quarters -- the trenches. We've gotta win the battle of the trenches. I will never forget after last year's Iowa game, and the Huskers played valiantly, but Scott Frost talked about how they were clearly the more physical team -- bigger and stronger -- and he wasn't used to seeing Nebraska be pushed around like that based on his experience.
So, for me, if we win the battle of the trenches, we will win this football game. Now, Jacob picked this game with his head. I will readily admit that I'm picking this game with my heart, and my gut, something in my gut -- which is, I know, my heart is closer to my gut than my head, so maybe it's more my heart. But, I'm going to go with Nebraska winning, 24 to 21. Now, I did get last week's prediction correct, because I was down 4-6, so I made this interesting. So, I get the big belt this week.
Don't worry, don't worry, I didn't forget about you. You can have this little belt, and maybe next week you can have the big one. All right.
Until next time Husker nation, happy Thanksgiving, go Big Red and always remember...
Jacob: To throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.