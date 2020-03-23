All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Monday's episode, Adam Carriker gives his takeaway on how the missed practices will make this season tougher for Scott Frost and the Huskers.
You know, I'm sitting there the day and I'm like, "What? What am I going to talk about? There's no Husker sports going on at all." And it just kind of hits me out of nowhere, Scott Frost's job this fall just got a lot tougher. It did. It just got a lot harder. Nobody's allowed to lift right now. Nobody's allowed to practice and meet as a team and do all these things that you normally do this time of the year, so it would be a level playing field for everybody.
It would seemingly be equal for everybody, kind of sort of, not really, because it depends on where you were before all sports-related activity ceased. If you're at the top of the mountain, well, you don't need to make that many improvements. You don't need to make that many adjustments. You don't need to make the leaps and bounds that some other teams may need to make, like the Huskers. So if you're a team, like Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State some of these other teams, all right, even a Wisconsin, okay, they don't get the top recruits in the country, but here's the deal, although they develop the heck out of them, that's for sure.
Here's the deal, if you've got some of the most talented players in the country, you don't need to develop them as much as other teams who may need to develop their players or may need to just get better, get bigger, get faster, get stronger. We cannot take advantage of the weight room right now. Husker Power is supposed to be one of the big advantages for this football team, strength and conditioning. We can't practice, it's just like everyone else.
But here's the deal, if you're in a race, and the leader of that race is 30 yards ahead of you, you've got some catching up to do. You can see him. It's not bleak. It's not never-ending, but you've got some catching up to do. But all of a sudden the race just ends, and how are you going to catch him? So here's the deal, Scott Frost's job just got a little bit harder this fall.
Now you take into consideration also the fact that over half this roster is completely different than it was two years ago. There's a lot of new players. You're taking into consideration that over half this roster is underclassmen. There's a ton of freshmen on this roster as well. You've got a brand new offensive coordinator who can't put in and implement and practice the adjustments he would like to make.
Now let me be very, very clear, this is not some sort of excuse train, all right? It's year three, it's time to show it on the field, and Scott Frost's job did just get harder this fall. That's just the reality of it. We need to make more improvements than other teams, and we're not being allowed to make those improvements. Other teams aren't allowed to make improvements either, but they don't have to make as big of improvements as the Huskers need to make. But here's the deal, it's still no excuses. It's just the reality of the situation, but it's still year three.
It's still year three for Scott Frost, and year three under a new coach is when you expect to see those improvements, when you expect to see the progression of your team, and I still expect to see those things, which is why his job just got a little bit harder. I have all the faith in the world he can do it.
Here's the deal, this may not be the most uplifting the Carriker Chronicles you've ever heard, but here's the deal, if you want fluff pieces look elsewhere, ladies and gentlemen. If you're looking for overhyped clickbait, this is not the show for you, you can look elsewhere, okay, ladies and gentlemen. If you're looking for reality, that's what I try and do my best to bring. Now, that doesn't mean you're always going to agree with me. I'm not always right. Nobody is.
But I'll tell you what you're going to get on this show, you're going to get honesty, you're going get my honest opinion based on my experience and things that I've been through. This may not be the most uplifting news today, but at the same time, you know, everyone is going through the same thing. So I'm kind of curious how our coaching staff responds, vs. how other coaching staffs respond. And you may not agree with some of the things I've said on the shows in the past or grievous things I say in the future. Trust me, my wife tells me I'm wrong all the time, but I always have and I always will give my honest opinion.
This show is unlike anything else out there. Name one other thing like the Carriker Chronicles. Now that doesn't mean this shows better or worse than anything else that's out there, ladies and gentlemen, that's for you fine folks at home to decide. But it is different, and I do take pride in that.
Go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!
Not interested in Scott Frost at this time. He's a good buy but we are also paying him 5M a year to coach a game. Meanwhile, we have Dr Fauci up there trying to save the lives of 340M people and he makes less than 350k a year. I don't know about the rest of you but I can't see sports straight anymore. Our twisted priorities have been laid bear.
