All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Wednesday's episode, Adam Carriker discusses why Nebraska doesn't need to make any coaching staff changes following Scott Frost's second season.
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook and sign up to get an email whenever a new show is posted.
When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show, where we take the pulse of Husker nation brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. Hope everyone's having a very merry holiday season.
Now, one of the most common questions I've received since the Husker football season ended is: "Adam, should they let go some of the assistant coaches?" I mean, the first two years haven't gone the way we wanted year two in my opinion was a regression from year one, you're either getting better or getting worse. Anytime you're doing competitive sports you're never staying the same. It's time, heads got to roll, right? It's time to let people go, right Adam? it ain't gone the way we want to, we got to cut ties right?
Well, I don't agree. All right, first of all, you got to give these guys a chance. There's no quick fix to this. If you're constantly - think about a guy like Mick Stoltenberg - I know Mick hasn't been on the team for a year but he played for three different head coaches. He came in under Pelini, Riley, finished with Frost. I mean, talk about a revolving door. Imagine if you had a new boss every day. Imagine if you had new people who were telling you what to do every day.
Think about these defensive linemen. What did they have, four different defensive line coaches in the past five years? It's tough when you're constantly being taught something new by someone different. I've equated learning a playbook to learning a foreign language. If you ever took Spanish: Me llamo Adam, como estas y tu? My name is Adam, I'm doing well, how about you? That's all I retained from two years of high school Spanish and that is the truth, two years. It is so hard to learn something new under someone new, and you can't have a revolving door. There's no quick fix, you got to give these guys a chance. You got to give them an opportunity.
It's only year two now, I will say this: year three is is prove-it year. That's the big year, right? That's when everything's supposed to happen under a new coach, right? You're supposed to win championships and you're supposed to have everything in the world turned around. Now, I want to see, because it is year three: it's no longer about Riley, it's no longer about previous staffs, it's no longer about these are the players that I inherited. Year three is a different ball of wax. This is the prove-it year for me, not saying they gotta win championships or go to the College Football Playoff, but there needs to be a noticeable progression, a noticeable improvement going into year three. Year three the prove-it year for me.\
If we're sitting here at this time next year and we're 4-8 or 5-7 after year three, I'm going to tell you something different. But right now, it would almost be an admittance of failure. To let go of coaches? It's just too soon to do that. It's not the best thing for the players, for the program, you got to give them a chance. There is no quick fix.
And it's interesting, tune in tomorrow, I interviewed Jason Peter. And it's a long interview, but it's a good one. Be sure to check it out. One of the things he mentioned is: "Adam, the defensive lineman aren't stemming." And it's funny because nobody else is going to point out something like this other than a former player and in particular a defensive lineman. Now stemming means if I'm the nose guard, I've got the A gap, I line up in the a gap and I go. But if I was to stem, I would line up in the B gap, I would stem to the A gap and then I would go. So when you're coaching someone who's not sure what to do, they get in their spot and they just do it. Because if I move, I might do it wrong.
Here's my point: Nobody was stemming last year on the defensive line. Maybe they're not supposed to, that would surprise me. But when you're stemming, if you've got the A gap and you line up in the B gap, and then you stud into the A gap on the snap of the ball, that's a sign that you're comfortable in what you're doing. What I see is guys that aren't comfortable in what they're doing yet. They're just making sure that they don't screw up rather than being comfortable, playing fast and flying to the ball on a consistent basis. Because here's what happens as an offensive lineman: "Oh, he's lined up in the A gap, I block him. Oh, he's in the B gap I block- Oh wait, he moved. Now I got this guy blitzing, now I'm supposed to pull. Wait, I'm supposed to down block, or I got a double team on a power, but that guy started here." That's what happens, and they're not able to do that yet because they haven't had a chance to build into that yet. Just a simple thing as stemming, ladies and gentlemen.
Again, year three. This is the prove-it year. I don't want to hear anything about these aren't our players anymore, that we inherited. I'm paraphrasing, however he phrased it. I don't want to hear about the previous staffs, I want to see improvement, progression this year ladies and gentlemen. This is the time, a year from now if we're sitting in the same spot I'm going to say something different, but there's no quick fix. And I'm curious to see what happens this season. Keep an eye on the defensive line, do they start moving around next year?just as a small little example. Something that's easy to see at home. All right. Merry Christmas, go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
1 of 77
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt hangs his head after a 27-24 loss to on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.