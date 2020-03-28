Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN NEBRASKA, BUTLER, SAUNDERS, DOUGLAS, WASHINGTON, DODGE, SEWARD, LANCASTER AND BURT COUNTIES. IN IOWA, MONONA COUNTY. * WHEN...FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&