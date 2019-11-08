All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker talks about Nebraska football and basketball's struggles, and which coach — Scott Frost or Fred Hoiberg — has the more daunting task in turning around their respective program.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to another Fast Friday Edition of the Carriker Chronicles, where each and every Friday we keep it quick and easy, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital.
It's also, as I like to do on the show, a workout edition of the show, the aroma is awesome in this room. But the question on my mind today, Nebraska basketball, first game of the year didn't quite go as planned, Nebraska football season this year hasn't quite gone as planned. We have two highly thought of coaches, great hires. Everyone's excited about the future of Nebraska basketball, the future of Nebraska football, right now, at the moment, it's a little bit frustrating.
So the question is, who has the more daunting task of getting their respective Nebraska team to a championship or competing at least on a consistent basis for a championship-type of level? Is it Fred Hoiberg with Nebraska basketball, or is it Scott frost with Nebraska football? There's less guys in a basketball team. So in theory, it'd be much easier to turn around a basketball program than a football program, at least to do it quicker.
But, Nebraska basketball I mean, let's be honest, I've rooted for them my entire life. I remember Danny Nee beating Kansas back in the day and all that great stuff, but Nebraska basketball doesn't have that championship tradition, whether it's five years ago, 20 years ago, 30 years, they don't have that tradition that Nebraska football has had in the past.
So you could argue that the tradition is there for football, but the numbers make it easier for basketball. So which coach has a more daunting task? And when I was trying to figure this out, I was like, "Well, which team would surprise me more if they won the Big Ten championship? Which team would I be more surprised at them winning the Big Ten championship?"
For me, it was Nebraska basketball. It's been a while obviously since Nebraska football's won a title national, you know, conference or whatever, but people expect Nebraska football to get back. Obviously, it's not where we want it to be at the moment. It's going to take longer than we thought. Scott Frost has won a national title. He turned around UCF. Nebraska football has that heritage, that tradition. Even though it's getting more in the distance, it's still there. Nebraska basketball doesn't have that. It just doesn't have that.
I would be more surprised, and hopefully I get very surprised in the near future, if Nebraska basketball won a Big Ten championship sooner than football. The perception is with football they're going to get there eventually it's just going to take longer, and the perception with Nebraska basketball is, especially from outsiders, "Uh huh, sure." So I think they both have a lot of work cut out for them. I think they're both the right men for the job, but I think Scott Frost has the edge in this one.
Go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
Help me out here. What national title did Frost win as a head coach? Please dont say UCF.
Although the way it was written could be interpreted that way, he meant that Frost won a national title as a QB not as a coach. Yet.
He hasn’t. I think he’s referring to Frost’s championship as the Husker’s QB back in ‘97. This is a transcript of his radio show so the language probably isn’t as precise as a written column would be. But to Carriker’s point I would say that Hoiberg might have an easier time to get to a championship. Like he says it takes fewer players. I remember when Oklahoma got Waymon Tisdale. All of a sudden they were national contenders. Of course, considering Nebraska’s history, it might take a coaching combination of John Wooden, Adolph Rupp, Dean Smith, Bobby Knight, and that guy at Duke whose name starts with K that I can’t spell, for Nebraska to get a championship.
I see them both as equally as difficult tasks for different reasons. In hoops we have zero outside tradition. Sure, to life long fans we have some great memories/moments but to outsiders our basketball program doesn't register at all. So getting high level kids to come play here has to be much harder than football. Difference is, basketball takes one guy. One big time talent to change it all. But in football, 1 guy like Wandale can matter but he cant do it himself. You need multiple players on both sides of the ball. So football is more difficult over all but hoops is still a daunting task. Fortunately, thanks to Bill Moos, we have the right guys in both jobs..... finally!!
