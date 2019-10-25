All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker gives his thoughts on Maurice Washington's future with the Huskers.
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook and sign up to get an email whenever a new show is posted.
When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to another Fast Friday Edition of the Carriker Chronicles, where each and every Friday we keep it quick and easy, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital.
Ladies and gentlemen, I have not said much about Maurice Washington and everything that's going on with him up to this point because it would be a whole lot of speculation, and I don't like to speculate, but as of about an hour ago, at least that's when I first saw it, Scott Frost has said that he's going to have one final conversation with Maurice Washington before making a decision long-term about Maurice Washington's future with the Huskers. So it kind of prompted me to do this show.
And again, nobody really knows specifically what's going on all Frost has said, and I'm paraphrasing, he said that Maurice is going to have to do a lot to earn the trust of the team back, the trust of the coaches back. This is independent of his court case. You know, Maurice, Washington is clearly one of the most talented running backs we've had come through Nebraska in quite a while. Now, Dedrick Mills is probably better between the tackles, but man, it'd sure be nice to have Dedrick Mills, Adrian Martinez, Maurice Washington, Wan'Dale Robinson all on the field at one time, if that'd ever be possible, because those are some pretty good weapons right there.
But here's the deal, Maurice Washington's very talented, but I've said this before, and I'll say it again: there's 7 billion people in this world and there's a whole lot of talented, talented, talented people walking the streets. The six inches between your ears, my ears, everyone's ears is so vastly underrated. The difference between a lot of people and success and reaching their potential is getting the help that they need, if they need help, is learning discipline, learning responsibilities, basically getting that six inches between your ears, not perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but on the right road.
Maurice Washington, all right, it seems that quite often, far too often, there's something going on with him that isn't the most positive thing in the world, when you hear about him in the media as far as different things popping up here and there. Now, Scott Frost, he's going to make the best decision for the team.
I wish nothing but the best for the team but also for Maurice Washington, because I think back to the three most-talented human beings I've ever met, I could say their name right now and you'd have no idea who they are: Troy Mitchell, Claude Wroten and Jonathan Pasma, okay, because they never made it, even though they're the three most-talented people I've ever seen, and that includes everyone I played with at Nebraska, DC, the Rams I saw the entire NFL and all of college football. They just didn't make the right decisions.
First and foremost, somebody's got to help Mo and get him on the right path. Okay, and I'm not saying he's gone down the dark side or anything like that, but just too many not positive things come out from time to time. And whatever that is, I hope the best for him in the future and also the best for the Husker football team as well.
Go Big Red, and until next time, always remember to throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.