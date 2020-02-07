All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker discusses three Husker walk-ons to watch, including Millard South's Isaiah Harris and Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to another Fast Friday edition of the Carriker Chronicles, where each and every Friday we keep it quick and easy, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital.
Ladies and gentlemen, if we're going to call the walk-on program the backbone of the Nebraska football program, well then what, we need to give them a shoutout, show them some love and give them their just do as well. Walk-ons have a special place in my heart. Some of my best friends that I had during my time in college were walk-ons. Heck, my brother-in-law, I met my wife through my brother-in-law who was a friend, who was a walk-on, so they hold a very special place in my heart. But keep an eye on all these guys.
We just had 24 guys join the Husker football program via scholarship. We had a large walk-on class as well with 22 guys choosing to walk on here at Nebraska, 18 of them from this great state of Nebraska itself. Now here's three guys, keep your eyes on all of them, because you never know what can happen with these guys, it's what makes him so awesome. But here's three guys keep your eyes on right off the bat.
Isaiah Harris, Millard South running back, he chose Nebraska over a full scholarship to North Dakota. He was a first team all-Nebraska pick in high school with 3,468 rushing yards and 52 total touchdowns during his playing career in high school.
Also, Tyler Crawford, special teams guy out of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Shoutout to him for being willing to pay out-of-state tuition. Now, why does special teams matter? Because we're going to need to get a little bit better in the special teams area. He's a punter and a kicker. I get the feeling he's a little bit better as a punter right now, but the main thing that I see is that he had 65 kickoffs, and 44 of them were touchbacks. One thing that would really help us is if we didn't have to cover returns because, boom that ball's in the end zone. The bigger, the stronger, the more he develops, the stronger that leg is going to get.
And last but certainly not least, is Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast safety, brother of former Husker captain, Luke Gifford. Now he's going to blueshirt, and I'll be honest with you, I didn't know what that meant, so I had to look it up. So blueshirt means he'll be put on scholarship on the first day of fall camp. To be a blueshirt, a player must not take an official visit to the school or host a coach from the school in his home. Basically the prospect paid for any visits that he took, which technically makes him unrecruited. He was a first team, all-Nebraska pick coming out of high school as well, but check out some of the offers that he turned down, scholarships he turned down to Oregon State, Colorado State, Wyoming, Air Force, Army, New Mexico State, Youngstown State and Northern Iowa. He's currently on campus right now going through winter conditioning, he'll go through spring ball and here's why he said he chose Nebraska over all those other scholarships. "Nebraska is home. Nebraska is still Nebraska. Nebraska is where I want to be."
That right there ladies and gentlemen, is how we're going to build back up this Husker football program. That's how right there. Go Big Red, have a great weekend and always remember to throw the bones!
Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.
