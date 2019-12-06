All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker breaks down why the Huskers need to focus on generating a pass rush and pressuring the quarterback this offseason.
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook and sign up to get an email whenever a new show is posted.
When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to another Fast Friday edition of the Carriker Chronicles where each and every Friday we keep it quick and easy brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital.
I'm going to double dip here, because yesterday I interviewed Jason Peter. If you missed that interview, go back and check it out, Omaha.com/Carriker. It's also up on my Facebook and Twitter pages as well, give them a like and a follow if you dare.
Now, Jason in the interview yesterday brought up the fact that the Huskers need to find pass rushers. I have been beating this same dead horse since Randy Gregory left, in his senior year he didn't have the same production he did his junior year. But we have not had a consistent pass rusher or pass rush as a team, as a unit, as a defense, as a defensive line, as a front seven in way too long.
We have guys who've been able to get after the quarterback, Khalil Davis had a fair amount of sacks this year. There were certain guys here and there, but there wasn't, there has not, and there needs to be a consistent pass rush going forward. Ladies and gentlemen, it's not complicated. I've said it before, I'll say it again because until it happens, it is by far the biggest thing the Huskers need to find on defense. Whether it be through recruiting, through development, things of that nature.
If you can get to the quarterback with four players, you can drop with seven. Ergo more guys in coverage, ergo you give up less big plays, ergo I like to say ergo, so ergo your defense can have a lot of success without having to risk the big plays over the top.
And we talked about stemming in yesterday's show, if you missed it go back and check it out. If a defensive lineman can simply stem from the B to the A gap to mess up the o-lineman, and that is a version of a blitz even though it's not, because all you're doing is moving without bringing an extra defender. It puts so much more pressure and makes the offense so much more difficult to have success and makes your life so much easier on defense.
We have got to get guys, we've got to develop the guys we have. You look at Caleb Tannor, you look at some of the these young guys who have the ability. A Garrett Nelson to get after the quarterback, we need them to come off the edge and be those guys. Those two guys have potentially bright futures coming off the edge as our outside linebackers.
We need to bring guys in, we need those guys to develop and get better. If we can get after the quarterback, and I got no problem blitzing. Hey, if you have a great secondary, you can blitz because those corners can win one-on-one. I'd rather not put our corners on an island, I'd rather win up front and give our secondary more guys back so you can have more guys to get those interceptions and the big hits without the target penalties.
Let's find a pass rusher or two or three or four. Go Big Red, and always remember to throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
When was Nebraska last ranked No. 1? Husker football's entire history in the AP Top 25
How often has Nebraska football been ranked at each position? When did the Huskers first appear at No. 1? When was the last time NU was in the top 10? Check out this photo collection featuring how Nebraska has fared at each spot in the AP Top 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.