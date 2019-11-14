All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Thursday's episode, Adam Carriker previews Nebraska's upcoming game against Wisconsin, and discusses how stopping the Badgers' run game and playing an uptempo spread offense will be key for the Huskers.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Adam Carriker: Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show, where we take the pulse of Husker nation brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. Today I'm joined by my twin four-year-old daughters, I'll talk to the oldest one first, by a whole six minutes. Desiree, how you doing?
Desiree: Good!
AC: She has the hiccups. Can you say hi?
Desi: Hi!
AC: Ok, I'll talk to the younger twin by six minutes, Dakota. How you doing Dakota?
Dakota: Okay!
AC: You excited to be on the show? So real quick before we talk a little Wisconsin vs. Nebraska football, keys to the game, predictions, all that glorious stuff right there. Desi loves gymnastics and Dakota loves hockey. Now our twins are probably, we have six kids, our two most different kids that we have, ironically. Now, Dakota, can you tell the fine folks what happened in your last hockey game? What did you do for the first time ever? Did you score a goal? Your first ever goal?
Dakota: Mhm!
AC: She plays against six to eight year olds, I might add and she's four. Just to repeat that for you. All right.
Now Desi, remember the other day in the living room when you were doing handstands again? And you asked dad could I could I do a headstand with you, remember that? Did we do a headstand together?
Desi: Yeah!
AC: Yeah, we did. I put it out on Facebook and Twitter if you missed it, I think I broke my face. But I was shocked I was actually able to do it. I think your form was a little bit better though, right? Yeah. All right. Should we talk a little Nebraska football? Can you say go Big Red?
Desi: Go Big Red!
AC: All right, here we go. Here's the three keys to Nebraska vs. Wisconsin. Now first and foremost, if they don't do this, nothing else matters: Nebraska has got to stop the run. People have called Wisconsin a one trick pony this year. I didn't know this was different than any other year, all they do is run the ball. It's power right, power left, counter left, counter right, they throw in the wide receiver motion with the sweep, and then they fake the sweep. Give you a power right, counter left, it ain't fancy ladies and gentlemen. It's what Nebraska used to do, except they don't even run the option. They've really never had a threat as a quarterback, I don't know, the past 20 years outside the one year they had Russell Wilson. They should at least run the option to make it more entertaining! But if we don't stop the run, Jonathan Taylor, since he took over as their starting running back almost three seasons ago, has well over 5000 rushing yards. To put that in perspective, in that same amount of time Nebraska as a program has just over 5000 rushing yards. If we don't stop the run game of Jonathan Taylor, nothing else matters.
No. 2: Offensively, if you've watched this Wisconsin team this year, at times they look like a top five team. Then they play teams that spread them out and made them play in space. Now this is a physical, hard-nosed, blue-collar, in your face smash mouth Wisconsin team. What they are not is extremely athletic or fast. Illinois spread them out and gashed them with big holes up the middle. Ohio State did the same thing and gashed them even more because they've got even better athletes. So if Nebraska can spread them out, go a little bit faster-paced up-tempo offense, I think Nebraska has a chance to put up some points on this very, very stingy, Wisconsin defense.
Desi: Stinky?
AC: Stingy. Not stinky, stingy. All right, here we go. Let's focus, should we finish? Should we wrap this bad boy up? Am I being too loud?
Desi: Finish!
AC: All right, here we go. The last last thing is this: it's a second bye week, but here's the deal, who wants it more? You may not be happy with my prediction here in a minute, but it's because I can't predict Nebraska to win or even for it to be relatively close if Nebraska doesn't want it. Right now they don't want it. There aren't enough players who want it. Garrett Nelson got a black shirt this week, he earned it. He wants it. There aren't enough players when you watch the film who truly give 100% effort. Until I see that, I cannot predict Nebraska to beat Wisconsin. So my son Jacob is leading 5-4 right now in our prediction battle this year. And I forgot to bring the bells to give to my daughter, which is probably a good thing, I don't know what they do with them right now. But I gotta make a comeback. My prediction is 31-17 with Wisconsin winning. Now Jacob's prediction, can you say 31?
Desi: 31!
C: Can you say 21?
Desi: 21!
C: So he's got a little bit closer with Wisconsin winning. Give me your predictions. Are we right, are we wrong? What are your thoughts? Can you throw the bones? Until next time Husker nation, go Big Red, and always remember...
Desi and Dakota: To throw the bones! See you next time Husker nation, bye!
