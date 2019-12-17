All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Tuesday's episode, Adam Carriker takes a look at Nebraska football's 2020 recruiting class, and shares his thoughts on who the Huskers' top remaining targets are going into Signing Day.
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook and sign up to get an email whenever a new show is posted.
When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show, where we check the pulse of Husker nation. Brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital.
Ladies and gentlemen, it is early national Signing Day week, I'm not going to lie to you it's December, this still seems a bit odd to me for there to be signing day here in the month of December, and if my voice is a little bit off, it's because I just coached a three day basketball tournament. So I'm not quite myself when it comes to my vocal chords.
But let's talk about what the Huskers need. Let's talk about what the Huskers need to add to this recruiting class. Let's talk about who the Huskers are still looking at and who's still looking at Nebraska.
Now real quick, I want to give a shout out to Hunter on the OWH staff, and he helps out with these Carriker Chronicle videos quite a bit, and I've done a lot of my own research, so let's be very clear about that. I've done a lot of my own research here we're going to talk about a lot of this stuff, but Hunter sent something over that I thought was pretty freaking awesome, and he pretty much laid out everything that the Huskers are looking for, who they're looking at.
So I'm going to go largely off of that. But let's, let's talk about some of the research and some of the stuff that I've done real quick.
First, let's look who the Huskers currently have, just broad strokes, right, because we're going to break down the entire class the day after signing day is over, this Thursday. Right now, I always take recruiting rankings with the biggest of ginormously ginormous grains of salt. But right now, depending on who you're looking at, we are the 20th ranked class at the moment with 19 commits, two transfers, seven four-star commits and 12 three star commits, and a partridge in a pear tree.
Now, let's talk about some of the individuals who stood out to me so far. Now, as of today, I'm recording this on Monday, so at this moment is going to go out on Tuesday morning. The Huskers just added a pass rusher, Jimari Butler, six-foot-five 217 pounds from Mobile, Alabama and, now what's interesting about him is he played football in middle school, and he hasn't played football since. Now, he's been playing a lot of basketball, almost kind of like Alex Davis who just exhausted his eligibility with the Huskers this past season, but the football coach down there said, 'Hey, your future might actually be in football, not in basketball like you think'.
Now, it is reported that he ran a 40-yard dash being timed at a Nike camp, a 4.59, and his senior year he had 18-plus sacks for his high school there. So, the guy is... he's obviously not got a lot of weight, but he's got height, length, speed, burst, is raw, and pass rushers it's okay if you're raw because pass rushers need the ability and then you coach them bad boys up. I see him being someone that Coach Tony Tuioti, Coach Tuioti could coach up a little bit and get this guy flying to the quarterback. Now, may take a little while because he is a bit raw. But sometimes the rawest meats turned into the best steaks. I'm just saying.
All right. Here's some of the other guys who stood out to me. Real quick, so far, Blaise Gunnerson, I just did an entire interview with him. So if you missed it, check it out. I'm just going to say that, say his name and go back and check it out. Omar Manning, now this guy recently just committed he is a highly sought after junior college wide receiver, six-foot-four, 225 and here's why I'm excited: Not just because he's highly sought after, not just because of a lot of the thing again, grain of salt with these rankings. What I like is what I've seen on film, he's a big physical receiver. Now, we have some tall tight ends, all right. They haven't quite developed into great targets yet. They potentially could, but our best targets, Wan'Dale Robinson, JD Spielman, they're not exactly breaking through the ceilings of houses, while they are studs. All right, they are not the biggest targets in the world. This guy is going to provide what we don't have, which is a big wide receiver, consistent target for Adrian Martinez, Luke McCaffrey, or whoever is our quarterback going into next year.
And then one last guy I want to mention at the moment, again, I'll break this down more in depth after signing date is over. Signing Day is Wednesday, I'll break it down on Thursday. Check that out. Nash Hutmacher, all right, this guy is 6-5 285, defensive lineman. The guy likes to hunt. His nickname is the polar bear. He's a state wrestling champion multiple times. I follow this guy on social media and he is just fun. I see his posts lot, he's just fun. I think he's going to be someone Nebraska fans are going to relate to and are going to love watching this guy's motor.
All right. Let's get into what the Huskers need. Alright, the top prospect on the board is probably Kaden Johnson, an outside linebacker, defensive end from the Minneapolis area. Nebraska recruited him hard throughout the entire cycle and he took multiple visits -- Minnesota, Wisconsin -- are his other two top schools and he visited both. He's about six-foot-four, 250 pounds. He had 51 tackles, seventeen for a loss with six sacks during his senior season. Nebraska is is the favorite to get him on Wednesday, so keep your eye out for Kaden Johnson. Another potential playmaker on defense, potential pass rusher.
Another wide receiver to add to Omar Johnson. There are two realistic names still on the board. One is a prep school kid, Alante Brown, who visited Nebraska last week. He's also visited Maryland and Ole Miss, and those appear to be his other top schools. He initially signed with Texas Tech out of high school. He's originally from the Chicago area, but he decided to go to a prep school for a year instead. He's about 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, an inside receiver type. Nebraska, unfortunately, but we'll see what happens, you never know what can happen, isn't favorited to get him at the moment.
They probably have a better chance with Marcus Fleming. He's a high school teammate of Husker defensive back commit, Ronald Delancy, from the Miami area. Fleming visited in November. He was a Miami commit at that time but backed off that commitment after the Nebraska visit. He took a visit to Florida State this past weekend, so they would appear to be a top competition for Nebraska. He's also probably an inside receiver type, a quick speedy guy to add into this fast Scott Frost offense.
A defensive back, Nebraska would feel good with the three they've gotten: Henry Gray, Tamon Lynum and Ronald Delancy, but there are some high profile guys they've been going after the last couple months. Two of the biggest names are Darion Green-Warren and Kendall Dennis. They're probably going to go elsewhere, but there there are two others we're watching on Signing Day. The first is Myles Slusher from Oklahoma. He's been committed to Oregon for a while, but he visited Nebraska twice during the season and the coaches visited him last week. These last minute visits always have a huge effect. Whoever gets the last word in tends to win the argument. Well, sometimes if you're married, oh never mind. He took a visit to Miami this past weekend. So, he could definitely end up sticking with the Hurricanes after all.
Now it's just a hunch, but Nebraska has a better chance with Slusher than Francois most likely. Now, lastly, the junior college ranks, junior college defensive lineman, Nebraska is already added several Juco guys in recent weeks you've got Junior Aho, Niko Cooper, Eteva Clements, but there's a few more they brought in for visits in recent weeks: Julius Coats, Jordon Riley, Pheldarius Payne. If Nebraska decides the scholarship numbers work out and they need another body that could potentially help next season, and they're going to need some help up front. A lot of guys, a lot of attrition this year, a lot of guys could be graduating this year, a lot of experience gone. They might add one of these guys or they might pass and decide they're set moving forward.
Still a question about them moving forward that we're going to get a lot of these answers in the next day or so. Then I'll talk to him, I'll react, I'll give you my thoughts on Thursday morning. Now, Sam McKewon of the Omaha World Herald does believe they're going to end up taking Julius Coats and Pheldarius Payne. Tune in tomorrow. I've got a great interview coming up. Check it out. You've got to see who it is when you check it out, and I'll see you on Thursday morning as well. Don't be a Grinch. Enjoy the holidays. Go big red, and always remember... to throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
When was Nebraska last ranked No. 1? Husker football's entire history in the AP Top 25
How often has Nebraska football been ranked at each position? When did the Huskers first appear at No. 1? When was the last time NU was in the top 10? Check out this photo collection featuring how Nebraska has fared at each spot in the AP Top 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.