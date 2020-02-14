All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker discusses how Nebraska's returning offensive production gives the Huskers' potential to improve in 2020.
Check out a full transcript below:
Welcome to another Fast Friday edition the Carriker Chronicles, where each and every Friday we keep it quick and easy.
And about a week or so ago on ESPN by Mr. Bill Connolly, I saw an article that he wrote. He was looking at the returning production for each FBS college football team that'll be coming back for this upcoming football season in the fall. And it was interesting because when he came to Nebraska's offense, 92% of the production from last year is returning for this season, which ranked the Huskers, returning production-wise, No. 2 in the entire country.
Now, overall, they have 76% of their production returning which ranked No. 17 in the country, and defensively, they have 59% of their production coming back, which ranks them No. 83 in the country.
But it's interesting because right now, you know going into last year, there was such hype, there was such expectation, and if you go back and watch my shows, and I hate to say, I told you so, but I told you so. I said the offense is going to struggle. My words were, "The defense is going to be better. The defense is going to have to carry the offense until about halfway into the season, and hopefully the offense can catch up. Now, the defense looked better in the beginning, what I didn't anticipate was the defense falling off, and I thought the offense would eventually do better down the road. Well, last year was what it was, we know we don't have to regurgitate that information again.
Here's my point going into last year, anytime I said that, people got mad. Saying like, "Scott Frost is an offensive wizard, he'll figure it out." I get he's a very smart guy, but the players were young, they were inexperienced and he had to take that into account. This year, and let me very, very, very clear, I'm not saying they're going to light the world on fire, what I am saying, this year, I see more potential from this offense than I saw last year at least early on, as long as we find a quarterback, so I'm going to grab the bull by the horns.
Potential means you ain't done nothing yet. It means you have the ability to do bigger and better things, but you ain't done nothing yet. I see more potential in this offense that I I saw last year. All right. Scott Frost is a smart coach Scott Frost is learning obviously. Since he's gotten here in day one, he's improving himself and I think the offense has more potential now, you got to frickin do it on the field. You've got to prove it, you've got to earn it, you've got to show us, okay, and that's what the Huskers are trying to do this upcoming season.
So for me, it's interesting because now when I say things like this, people are like, "How dare you say that? They've got to prove it." Well no crap. That should have been the attitude since day one. I don't know why it's attitude in year three, should have been on day one, but that's neither here nor there. One other thing you might find interesting, Northwestern has the most amount of returning production from last year with 84% of their production returning: 88% on offense, 80% on defense. Who knows, maybe they'll be better too.
Until next time, go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!
