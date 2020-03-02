All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Monday's episode, Adam Carriker gives his thoughts on the current spring game ticket sale numbers, the excitement level surrounding Nebraska football heading into the next season and more.
Yes, I am wearing the same shirt today that I wore on Friday's show. Deal with it people.
All right now, what does it mean? Because last week Bill Moos came out and he talked about how the spring game they sold just over 59,000 tickets, approaching 60,000 tickets.
The past couple of years, they sold out the spring game. They sold out quickly. I mean, they may have even sold out in the first 24 hours if I remember correctly, at least in year one. Now, we're still ahead of where most other schools are when it comes to selling tickets for the spring game, so it's not like this is some abysmal thing.
But what does this mean?
Now Bill Moos did say that he feels like they're going to do just fine. They're going to sell tickets. But what does this mean about how fans are viewing the program and how excited they are at this current moment in time? So, Moos did talk about the hiring of new offensive coordinator Matt Lubick. It's going to be something to keep your eye on — something fans might enjoy watching during the spring game — what he does. Also some new twists on special teams. This is all via Sam McKewon from the Omaha World-Herald.
Now, I go around. I do a lot of speaking engagements throughout the state of Nebraska. If you ever want to bring me in to have me speak to you fine folks or your crowd or wherever you are at and your lovely location, hit me up and work something out.
But here's the deal. The past couple years when I would come in and talk to groups, I mean, there was excitement. I would say there was electricity in the air. I'm a big WWE fan. When Stone Cold, when The Rock used to come out, there was electricity in the air. That's what I felt. This year, it's a little bit different. It's like Husker fans are like, arms crossed, "Prove it. We want to see it." And I don't blame you. Okay?
Now I don't think we should go too far one way or the other, and I don't think 60,000 tickets sold or roughly what that number is now is a bad number.
I think Husker fans are to the point now where they got a lot of questions. How is this defense going to perform? Are the Blackshirts going to be back at some point? 3-4 defense, is the right defense for you?
I will say this. I've said it before; I'll probably say it again. I don't care if it's 4-3, 3-4. I've seen them both win national championships, both win Super Bowls, both be the best defense in the NFL, also in college football. You know, to me, get good at what you're doing.
There's a big difference between running the old fun 'n' gun versus the old wing option on offense. I would have an opinion on that. But defensively, both have been successful. Look at Alabama, Wisconsin, all right? It's worked for them as well. You just got to be really, really good at what you do. Now if they came in and tried to run some 3-3-5, I'm like, "Get out of here with that noise. That ain't gonna work. This ain't the Big 12."
All right, now here's the deal. People have a lot of questions. How's the offensive line going to perform? Are some people going to step up at wide receiver? Are we going to get more numbers, more depth there? Dedrick Mills, but who else is going to step up at running back and how good is Dedrick going to be? And of course, the main event, the headline, the entire offseason is the quarterback battle. Who's going to win that battle? How's that going to go?
Now our most experienced kicker is gone. Barrett Pickering has left the team for medical reasons. He's going to stay as a student. I talked about that on last Friday's show if you want to see me in this wonderful shirt talking about that. Go back and check it out.
Punter there's still some question marks there, kickoff. There's all sorts of question marks. There's a lot of things to watch, a lot of things to be intrigued by. At the same time, there's a lot of things that need to be proven. All right? A lot of words have been spoken since day one, since this staff came in. It's time to start seeing them in action. I do believe at some point we're going to get there.
The question is, is it this year? Is it next year? When is it going to be?
Husker fans, they ain't lost their loyalty. They ain't lost their passion. I think the patience is being tested just a smidge I might dare to say, and I might just be a little bit accurate on that one. But it's kind of a wait and see approach.
When I go around and I talk to Husker fans and I do these appearances, it's just a different vibe. They still got the excitement and the passion, but it's just more of a wait and see, you got to prove it to me, homie G. I'm not a rapper, but there you go.
All right, until next time Husker Nation.
Until next time Husker Nation, go Big Red — I'm with you — and always remember to throw the bones!
