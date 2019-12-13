All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker breaks down Nebraska football's schedule for next season, and shares his early thoughts on whether or not things will go better for the Huskers in 2020.
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook and sign up to get an email whenever a new show is posted.
When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to another Fast Friday edition of Carriker Chronicles where each and every Friday we keep it quick and easy, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital.
Ladies and gentlemen, it's going to be a long offseason, let's just be honest. It's going to be less excitement, less expectations. It's just going to be a lot more wait and see, what's it going to be? You've got to prove it, Scott Frost and everybody. I'm not a freestyle rapper, but that just came to me. Call me Eminem if you will.
So my question is, looking ahead to next year, will it be better? Is there any reasonable hope that it should be better? I'm just going to look at it from a purely schedule point right now. I'm not going to break down each game. I'll do that more in the future when my way-too-early predictions and then once the season gets closer, I'll give my final predictions for the Huskers' record. But you look at the first seven games, they're all winnable. Every single one of them.
Purdue, open it with a Big Ten game, that's interesting. Central Michigan, man, we better win that. South Dakota State, a very winnable game, but they are a very good FCS team, but a winnable game. Cincinnati, hey, they're a ranked team, they're a good team, they're still not a Power Five team and they've still got three losses this year. We should win, but that's not going to be a gimme by any stretch of imagination. Northwestern is always tough. I don't care what their record is this year, but again, a winnable game. Illinois and Rutgers. Those are our first seven games.
Now we could, conceivably, who knows if it'll happen, probably not, we could start out 7-0. Because to me, those are seven winnable games. I'm not predicting 7-0, nor would I, definitely not at this point. You look at the next five games, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota. Right now, nobody's going to predict us to win any of those games.
Here's my point, if you just look at the games that are winnable vs. games we're not going to be predicted to win and you don't break it down at all, as you look at it just from a distance, from a glance, 7-5 seems very, very reasonable. That's assuming we win every game we could win and we lose every game we're supposed to lose because you know, that's never going to happen in college football. To me, 7-5 is very realistic, 6-6 is the bare minimum, 7-5 is realistic.
I honestly think people overreacted coming into year two with high expectations. I almost think people are overreacting because they're disappointed because of what happened in year two going into year three thinking we're not going to be any better. We're going to be better. The schedule is a little tougher, especially the back end, but I do think 8-4 is plausible. Again, this is way way too early. It's at a glance, but there is reason for some optimism, but it's still wait and see, prove it to me, Scott Frost and everybody. I promise I didn't make that up until just now.
Go Big Red, and always remember to throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
When was Nebraska last ranked No. 1? Husker football's entire history in the AP Top 25
How often has Nebraska football been ranked at each position? When did the Huskers first appear at No. 1? When was the last time NU was in the top 10? Check out this photo collection featuring how Nebraska has fared at each spot in the AP Top 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.