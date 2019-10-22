All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Tuesday's episode, Adam Carriker discusses how the Huskers can improve in the trenches and why increased production on the offensive and defensive lines will help the rest of the team.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show, where we check the pulse of Husker Nation brought to Nebraska Spine Hospital.
And I don't know about you, but I feel refreshed man. The bye week was refreshing. I took a night off of the Carriker Live. I was bored on Saturday — actually I was not. I had a football scrimmage and an all-day tournament on Sunday, but it was great with my kids sports, which I dearly love coaching.
But, ladies and gentlemen it is now game week again, it's time to get ready for the Huskers to play their final five games of the season. And the question on my mind: which position group needs to step up the most?
I'm just going to be honest with you. I was like well, wide receivers need to play better, offensive line needs to play better, quarterback needs to play better, there's some groups on defense that need to play better.
I'm not trying to slam anybody, but obviously, there's some improvement that needs to be made. I don't think anybody can deny that.
I’m like, okay, I'm trying to pick one position group. How do I pick said position group?
Well, what's the most important position group? Because while every human being is created equally, not every position group on a football team is created equally. And I've always said offense puts butts in the seats, defense wins games, the trenches win championships.
Because here's the deal: Adrian Martinez needs to pick it up obviously. We got a bunch of speedy, fast, young wide receivers. Somebody needs to step up. Defensively, there's things that need to improve. But I'm like, what's a position group that can severely affect every other position group as much or more than any other position group?
The offensive line. Because if we start protecting Adrian Martinez better, he's not going to feel rushed. He's going to feel more confident. If we start blocking better for our running backs, there's gonna be bigger holes.
You get that running game going. You give Adrian Martinez more time. All of a sudden, you're going to be able to move the ball on the ground. You're going to put defenses in a bind. They're going to have to bring that eighth man into the box. Now all of a sudden, that passing game, it's going to work a lot more effectively. Receivers are going to be more open.
Guys are going to start stepping up because it all starts up front. If you can run the football, it opens up the passing game. If you can protect your quarterback, receivers are going to get open eventually. Everything revolves around what happens in the trenches.
The same could be said for defense. I could just say the trenches period, offensive and defensive lines. Let's go with that, the trenches. Ladies and gentlemen, I'm calling an audible in the middle of this show because I was just going to go offensive line.
But let's say the trenches because defensively — especially in a 3-4, especially in a 3-4 defense — I'm just going to be honest with you. Playing D-line and every 3-4 defense is a little bit different.
And Erik Chinander's is a little bit different. And it does allow defensive linemen to make more plays than a typical read-and-react, sitting at the line of scrimmage, building a wall, let everybody run around 3-4 defense. His is attacking. These D-lineman get to attack, but they're still taking on the double teams.
And I've always said a 3-4 defensive lineman is the offensive lineman of the defense. Because they're taking on these double teams so the edge pass rushers can get all the sacks and so the middle linebackers can get all the tackles.
So the defensive line — while they've played well at times — there's times they've struggled a little bit. All right, and I got a lot of love for those guys up there. Met them several times, good dudes, work hard, bust their butt in the weight room.
All right, but the trenches need to step up because everything revolves around the trenches.
The running game on offense which will set up the passing game, which will help Adrian Martinez get going. On defense, we plug those holes in the middle, so the linebackers are making all the tackles and now all of a sudden, they're in third long and our pass rushers can get off and tee off on the quarterback. And they're getting sacks. Their quarterback's getting hit, which forces interceptions, and now we got fumbles on the ground.
Everything revolves around the trenches. All right and we're building towards winning championships, we've obviously got a lot of building to do. But offense puts butts in the seats, defense wins games. The trenches, ladies and gentlemen, win championships.
I'm a former D-lineman. I'm not unbiased, but it's still the truth. I'm also a former quarterback, and when my offensive linemen didn't block, my life was not fun. I'm going to tell you right now, it’s the trenches, ladies and gentlemen.
