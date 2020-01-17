All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker gives his thoughts on the Huskers' latest coaching moves, including the rehiring of outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson.
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook and sign up to get an email whenever a new show is posted.
When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to another Fast Friday edition the Carriker Chronicles where each and every Friday we keep it quick and easy, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital.
There's been some movement, there's been some adjustments on the Nebraska coaching front. We have one new addition to the Husker coaching staff.
Mr. Mike Dawson, who coached the Nebraska defensive line a couple of seasons ago, last year coached outside linebacker in the NFL with the New York football Giants, is back with Nebraska. He was just hired as the Huskers outside linebacker coach. Mr. Mike Dawson has been brought back and Frost has said he's excited about this, coach Dawson has a lot of history with Frost and his staff.
There's been some other movements with current Husker coaches, three assistant coaches got contract extensions and some new titles. Now, start with running backs coach, Mr. Ryan Held. He got $100,000 pay raise and he is now also the recruiting coordinator for the Huskers. Secondary coach Travis Fisher got $125,000 pay raise and he is now one of the highest paid secondary coaches in the entire country. Offensive line coach Greg Austin also received an extension along with the other two coaches, he is now the run game coordinator for the Huskers.
Now all three of these contracts and at the same time, Dec. 31, 2021. Now, my reaction, my thoughts.
I don't have a whole lot of thoughts, I don't have a whole lot of reaction. It's great, it's wonderful. I'm glad the Dawson is back, I'm glad the Frost is excited that Dawson's back. I'm glad that these assistant coaches, who have got extensions are getting paid more.
Here's the deal, Frost just got an extension. It's all fine, dandy and wonderful. My thought is this: I'm not one way or the other. My thought is it's time to come to earn it. All right, it's time to earn it on the field. We're handing out extensions, we're handing out these things and I completely understand it. I'm genuinely happy for these individuals, and I'm genuinely happy that Frost is happy that Dawson's back. All right, here's the deal, I understand why. Fisher had an SEC job offer. coach Ryan played a key role in this upcoming recruiting class for the Huskers, getting a lot of these guys to come in. A lot of people are excited about this recruiting class, myself included.
They still have to earn it on the field, but here's my deal: It's fine. It's dandy. It's wonderful. I'm genuinely happy for these guys. It's time to earn it on the field. It's time to prove it, it's time to show it. That's where I'm at. I am very happy. I'm very excited. This is all fine, dandy and wonderful, but it's time to earn it prove it and show it. Let me know your thoughts ladies and gentlemen, hit me up on Facebook, hit me up on Twitter. If you missed any of the recent Carriker Chronicles, go back and check them out at Omaha.com/Carriker, you can catch up on all the recent Husker news.
All right, until next time Husker Nation, go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
When was Nebraska last ranked No. 1? Husker football's entire history in the AP Top 25
How often has Nebraska football been ranked at each position? When did the Huskers first appear at No. 1? When was the last time NU was in the top 10? Check out this photo collection featuring how Nebraska has fared at each spot in the AP Top 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.