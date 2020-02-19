All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Wednesday's episode, Adam Carriker shares his thoughts on Nebraska being No. 22 in ESPN's Football Power Index rankings, and what would be a successful season for the Huskers.
Carriker: Jacob!
Jacob: Dad! Camera, we're gonna need an oxygen mask in here.
C: Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show where we take the pulse of Husker nation brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. Today I am apparently joined by the real so-called expert of the Carriker house when it comes to football, because my son beat me in our pick 'em last year. We'll ignore the three previous years where I spanked his rear end sideways, but apparently he's pretty proud that he whooped my rear end sideways last year. This is Jacob Carriker, ladies and gentlemen. Say hi to the folks at home.
J: Hi.
C: So here's the deal. ESPN, the Football Power Index, the FPI rankings just came out and it's all over the place. I ain't the first one to talk about it, I won't be the last. Nebraska is ranked 22nd in the country. What in the Holy Moses Malone is going on here? So I'm going to get Jacob's thoughts, because again, he's the expert. But real quickly, the response I've seen from Husker fans is: "Oh, don't do this to us again. The hype last year blew up in our face. It meant nothing, high expectations led to a great disappointment." But I want to get the expert's thoughts, Jacob, do you like this? Do you hate this? Do you love it? Do you think it's a bunch of crap? What do you think when you hear that Nebraska is all of a sudden in the middle of February, in the ESPN FPI top 25 rankings?
J: I think I agree with the people at home this is just another last year and it better not get to the players' heads it's just gonna be another not so great season.
C: All right, ladies and gentlemen, I told him beforehand, but for you fine folks at home. Here's what makes up the FPI rankings that ESPN does: First, the average of the last four seasons. Your win-loss record with an emphasis on the most recent season. Number two, the number of returning starters on offense and defense, with an extra emphasis put on a returning quarterback. Third, a binary input as long as you have a returning coach. Fourth, last but certainly not least, the strength of your last four recruiting classes with an input for transfers who joined your team as well.
Now Nebraska made a gigantic leap from last year. They jumped up 25 spots in this ESPN FPI ranking. So if you're going by all the preseason hype last year, the FPI rankings didn't quite buy into it. But I just did a show on Friday, if you missed it, every Fast Friday we keep it quick and easy. I talked about Nebraska having 92% of their returning production on offense, which was No. 2 in the country. I let you know, do I buy into this? Does this matter, is this going to affect it, how important is that really? So go back and check out that show if you missed it, but it does play into these FPI rankings.
Now. If you look at the number of players we have on scholarships, we're actually a very young team. Of our 84 players that we currently have on scholarship, 43 of them are underclassmen. Either freshmen, true freshmen, redshirt freshmen or sophomores and 50 of those have come aboard within the last two recruiting cycles since Coach Frost took over. Among the 33 juniors and seniors on scholarship, 13 of those upperclassmen have shown up since Frost took over the last two years as well. I don't have the number in front of me, but Frost has also redshirted 80-90 percent of the guys who come in. He's trying to do it the right way, he's building it for the long term. It hasn't been pretty through year one and year two, don't get me wrong ladies and gentlemen.
Now, here are my thoughts, and in a moment the expert is going to give us what he thinks would be a successful season for the Huskers. What actually equivalents to a successful season for Nebraska this year. Now, Frost has made some brash comments since he got here, since day one, the first couple of months, you know, things of that nature. He's very, very confident. He was very, very outspoken with that. Now I've seen some articles recently where it says he has thick skin, he doesn't care what people think. And that is perfect if you're going to be the Nebraska football coach here for the Huskers, because there's gonna be a lot of scrutiny. Especially if you're going to make some of the comments that he made, and the product hasn't been exactly what anybody would want it to be for the first two years. But keep in mind, there's a lot of years coming, there's a lot of building that's happening starting with this upcoming season.
Now, what I would say is don't be prisoners of the moment. Last year, going into the season, if you've watched my show, and I addressed this a little bit on that Fast Friday show, I said the offense is going to struggle. People were livid. "Frost is an offensive genius. How could you question him?" Well, because if you look at his offense they're very, very young and absurdly inexperienced. The defense is going to have to lead the way for a little bit. Which the defense kind of did and then fell off. And I said, "The Huskers could be 7-5 with the easiest schedule they've had in eight or nine years, they could possibly be 8-4. And I was wrong about that too.
But I did say that the offense, they're going to struggle. The team may not be as good as people think, this ain't UCF. Now, when I look at this year, right, don't be prisoners of the moment. Because sometimes people get really hyped about a certain thing. Then they get really mad about a certain thing, and they're so up and down, there's no in between. And I understand the response, frankly that was my initial response. Like 22, really? What have we done to earn that? That's my initial response.
So here's the two things I have in my mind going into this season when I look at this team. Because there's a lot of youth, there's a lot of speed. He's trying to do it the right way. Scott Frost is still the guy. Comments, thick skin, doesn't care what people think. OK, that's great. That's wonderful. That's fine. That's dandy as my daddy, daddy would have said growing up.
But here's the deal. He's still the guy, I believe. We got to see a lot of improvement this year. But I think of two things when I think of this year's Huskers team. Number one: potential. They're young, they're fast, They've got athletes, they've had three good recruiting classes. But potential is the ability to do bigger and better things, but you ain't done nothing yet. So number two: they got to prove it. They've got to prove it on the field and they've got to prove it by getting better, showing improvement this year on the field. Now Jacob's going to tell you what he believes that is, what would be successful this year. But to me, I think potential, which is the ability to bigger and better things, but you ain't done nothing yet. Number two for this team this year, this upcoming Husker football season, they got to prove it and start to show it on the field. All right, Jacob, what would be a successful season for Nebraska football this fall in 2020?
J: I think to get to a bowl game and then win the bowl game, and you have a winning record going into next year.
C: So a minimum of 6-6, win the bowl game, so 7-6. That'd be a successful season for you? I don't often get the chance to have an expert like this on the show. A lot of people would say get to a bowl game. Nobody's ever really addressed the outcome of the bowl game. So a lot of people would say get to a bowl game, even if we lose, they might call that a success. So we could be 6-7. But you're saying a winning record at the end of the year, including the bowl game, 7-6. So 6-7 will not cut it for you?
J: Yeah, because it's still a losing record like the past couple of seasons, and I don't call that a success.
C: You are an incredibly, incredibly bright and intelligent young man. Must be hereditary. All right, until next time Husker nation, go Big Red and always remember...
J: To throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
