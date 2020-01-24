All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker breaks down why Nebraska's new offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, Matt Lubick, needs to work on the Huskers' red-zone offense as soon as possible.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
We have a new offensive coordinator, a new wide receivers coach. This is not new news, but here's one of the things that I think the new offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Lubick needs to address, shoot, like as soon as possible, immediately.
I'm not the first one to talk about this, but let's dive into the Huskers' red zone struggles from a year ago just a little bit more, because before they hit that 20-yard line, the opponent's 20-yard line, on the rest of the field, Nebraska's quarterbacks had a passer rating of 165, which was actually No. 29 nationally combined for the quarterbacks. Their completion percentage was about 60% and they threw for seven of their 12 touchdown passes in that other rest of the field that wasn't the opponent's 20-yard line and in aka the red zone.
Inside the red zone, Nebraska's quarterbacks combined for only three touchdown passes on the season, their passer rating dropped to 81, which was No. 127 nationally and their completion percentage dropped to 39%, which obviously is not phenomenally phenomenal. That is No. 117 nationally, so that obviously has to be addressed.
Part of that's finding our quarterback this year. Part of that's with the receivers. Now here's the thing, the windows, the passing windows, the passing lanes, everything gets constricted once you hit the red zone because everything's much more bunched together. You don't have the whole length of the field to work with. So one thing you can do is you can run the ball. If you can run the ball inside the red zone, it's going to make your life so much easier.
Now the Huskers last year were No. 32 in the country rushing, average 203.3 rushing yards per game. A majority of their scholarship offensive linemen are returning and Dedrick Mills is coming back, senior running back, broke out late last year. He's a guy I was kind of waiting on waiting on. I think he could be the guy on offense this year at the running back position. Oh by the the way, he's a big dude. He'd be a great short-yardage goal line running back, whether he's the main guy or not, which I do believe he should be.
You don't have to be a math wizard to figure out that if you're a struggling offense like the Huskers were a year ago, every time you get in the red zone, if you get seven points versus three, hey man, you've got to get like three field goals to get as many points as you would for a touchdown and an extra point or more. We also do need to find a field goal kicker as well. But the red zone points are there, the red zone opportunities for the offense must be taken advantage of this year.
