All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Wednesday's episode, Adam Carriker is joined by Husker volleyball legend Jordan Larson to talk about being part of the 2020 Nebraska athletics hall of fame class, NU memories, playing for John Cook and more.
