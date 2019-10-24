All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
Adam Carriker discusses the three keys for the Huskers against Indiana, plus gives his prediction for the game.
The number one most important key to Nebraska winning this game versus Indiana and having success the rest of the season, and you can really stop at number one, by far the most important thing is mental toughness.
When I interviewed JoJo Domann on Wednesday, go back and check out that interview, it was really good if you missed it, he talked about mental toughness. He talked about guys buying in, and everyone being on the same page and practicing harder. He talked about that point blank bluntly, I thought it was great. That's leadership right there from JoJo Domann.
They've gotta be mentally tough because they got physically pushed around by a Minnesota team that is good, but not as physically talented as Nebraska. So, what's the difference? That six inches ladies and gentlemen, that I'll talk about, between your ears.
Number one, first and foremost, we could stop there. Not only for this game, but for the rest of the season, but we shall progress to number two: Adrian Martinez.
All right. From what I understand, he's gonna play. He's had a bye week, he had another week off to recover from injury. The preseason hype, I don't wanna say it was unreal because it was legit based on what he did last year, but it's time for him to gather himself and step up. But, he needs some help from our number three key.
Listen to my Tuesday show. The number one area the Huskers need to improve on this season, the rest of the season, is in the trenches, the offensive line and defensive line. Adrian Martinez, if he can get some help from that offensive line it will severely help him. So, my third key and I'm going to go back to my Tuesday show because it is that real, that true, and what needs to happen is the trenches.
For Adrian Martinez and the offense, it's the offensive line. For the defense, it's that defensive line, which has a bunch of big guys, which has a bunch of experience, the trenches ladies and gentlemen. I'm coming into this game, Indiana is 5-2, their two losses are not bad losses, Ohio State and at-- on the road versus Michigan State. Now, their five wins are relatively unimpressive. What they are to me is they're unproven. I don't really know what to expect from them.
Now, if you look at some of the biggest odds makers, Indiana is favored by one. If you look at some of them, Nebraska is favored by one. For the Huskers, in my opinion, it's now or never. All right, you're fresh off a bye, you've got Indiana at home. All right, if you're gonna rebound and make something of this season, it's now or never.
Now, my prediction, all right, I predict it's going to come down to late in the fourth quarter. The Huskers' offense is going to have the ball, we're not going to kick the field goal, Scott Frost is going to go for it on fourth down and we're going to win 28-27.
Now, Jacob's prediction, and he's beating me 4-3 so far through seven games, is 28-27 Indiana.
