Welcome to the Fast Friday edition of the Carriker Chronicles, where each and every Friday we do our absolute darnedest best to keep it quick and easy. Brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital.
And winter conditioning is coming to a close, spring football is starting up very, very soon. So I thought I'd give my final thoughts on the Huskers' winter conditioning. Here's the deal, though, hasn't been much said, there hasn't been much put out. There's been some things here and there. But there hasn't been a whole lot of videos and things put out this offseason, this winter conditioning, like there has been the past couple years.
So what do I say, what's my reaction? My reaction is I like that. I do. I like that.
So some of the best teams I've ever been on, there's been a lot of people on those teams who like to talk, and I'm going to be honest with you, most of them were the wide receivers and DBs. It's because they're not actually hitting anybody so all they do is run their mouth. No disrespect to wide receivers and DBs, mostly. Anyways, I'm just kidding. Got love for y'all. But some of my favorite teams I ever played on, and some of the best teams I ever played on, were the teams that were kind of quiet, almost like silent assassins so to speak.
So here's the deal. There hasn't been a whole lot said. And I think the Huskers themselves, they kind of got this attitude of put your nose down, put your nose to the grindstone, we're gonna bust our rear ends, we're gonna work our rear ends off. We're going to prove it. And I like that.
And here's the thing. We know that Husker Power works. We know that Zach Duval knows what he's doing, because if you look at Khalil Davis and Carlos Davis, who tested at the NFL combine overall as the two most athletic interior defensive linemen of all the defensive linemen entering this year's draft, that's got to tell you something. Now they are twins so there's a little bit of stuff going on there, but here's the deal Khalil Davis ran one of the fastest 40-yard dashes any interior lineman has ran at the NFL combine the past 20 years. Oh, by the way, Carlos Davis — a sub-4.8, I think it was a 4.76 that Khalil ran — and by the way, Carlos ran a 4.82.
So here's the deal. We know it works. We know Zach Duval knows what he's doing. It's just got to start to translate to the field. I'm not shocking you with anything I'm saying with that last line, it's just got to start to translate to the field and that's where spring ball is going to be interesting to watch.
Okay, I know a lot of people are in this wait and see mode. I'm no different but here's the deal. I like the silent assassin, I like the put your nose to the grindstone type attitude. And I'm excited to see spring ball. I'm excited to see what happens. I'm excited to watch bigger, faster, stronger. How does it translate to the field though because that is ultimately all that matters.
Alright, until next time Husker Nation, Go Big Red and always remember to Throw the Bones!
