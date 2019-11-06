All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Wednesday's episode, Adam Carriker shares his thoughts on ESPN's list of greatest college football games of all-time, and the placement of Nebraska games on that list. Carriker also shares some of his favorite Husker games and moments in history.
Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show, where we take the pulse of Husker nation brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, ESPN just came out and they ranked Nebraska's 1971 victory over Oklahoma, the game of the century, No. 1 vs. No. 2 as the greatest game of college football's 150-year history. The No. 2 game in college football's 150-year illustrious history involved Nebraska again: 1984 Orange Bowl, Nebraska vs. Miami.
Obviously the bad guys won that particular contest, but I thought it was pretty cool for all these people who want to, I don't know, mock Nebraska football, bash Nebraska football and talk all this stuff. It's like, hey, right there tells you the impact that the Nebraska football program has had on the history of college football. We are in each of the top-two ranked games of all time in college football history. Man, woman and child, that put them in the aisle! Johnny the Jet Rodgers just tore them loose from their shoes! The punt return that people forget about, that punt return against Alabama later that year to win the national championship.
Then obviously the '84 Orange Bowl, the 83 National Championship season, that Miami team, and I'm wearing this shirt for a reason: real men go for two. If you've watched my Carriker Live Show recently, bear with me because I did just talk about this last Sunday. If you missed my Carriker Live shows, go back and check out the last one from last Sunday. I was pretty raw, pretty open, pretty honest about how I feel about what's going on with Nebraska football. You know, if you go jump off the ship now don't try to get back on later, but also what's going on now needs to be fixed and it's on Scott Frost. So I was very honest. Alright, so go back and check that out if you missed it, it's pinned to the top of my Facebook timeline.
But here's the deal: when Tom Osborne went for two, that Miami team, they got their butts whipped sideways the first game of the year that '83 season by Florida. They had a loss, Nebraska had no loss and Nebraska just simply kicks the extra point. It's going to be a tie, which 99.9% chance they're going to convert that they're gonna be national champions. They're the only team without a loss, they will have played Miami, played them on their home field, Miami will have had a loss. It was pretty simple cut and dry.
Tom Osborne went for two. Ladies and gentlemen, real men go for two. Don't play it safe. I don't hold it close to the vest all the time, ladies and gentlemen. Go for it all, win it outright, that's what he attempted to do and that's one of my favorite Husker football plays of all time. Had he converted that, that would have been the greatest college football play of all time. It's still the gutsiest call of all time by a head coach.
But my favorite Nebraska football play of all time, and my favorite Nebraska football game of all time happened on the same night. The 1995 Orange Bowl, 1994 National Championship season. My favorite play is such a Nebraska way to win a national championship. Cory Schlesinger scores two touchdowns, fullback trap, you use Warren Sapp's great explosive speed and undisciplined nature against him. They used the fullback trap. The guards set, drew Sapp up field. It's almost like a basketball player going for a pump shot and then you go to the hoop. He drew Sapp upfield, got the linebacker, the pulling guard kicked Sapp out for a big hole, of course Schlesinger runs for the game winning touchdown. Of course Schlesinger scored two touchdowns in that game to help win the national championship.
That's why it's my favorite play because it's such a Nebraska way to win a national championship. It's such a great way to beat a great opponent and a great player, and use their greatness of what they do so well - which is explode off the ball in Warren Sapp's case - against him. My favorite game of all time is that a 1995 Orange Bowl.
You've got to remember, we had just got our butts whipped sideways by Georgia Tech and the Citrus Bowl in 1990. We lost 22-0 in 1991 to Miami who split the national championship with Washington, Georgia Tech also split it with Georgia in 1990. In 1992 Florida State kind of whipped us a little bit with Charlie Ward, in 1993 we outplayed them but we still lost to Florida State and Charlie Ward. Plus you talk about what happened at Penn State in 1982, you talk about the 1983 season in the Orange Bowl. All the things that had happened, and Tom Osborne finally broke through after 22 seasons to win his national championship against Miami in Miami. My favorite game, my favorite plays of all time, let me know yours. Go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!
