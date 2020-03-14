All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Saturday's episode, Adam Carriker gives his thoughts on Husker football's hiatus and the silver lining that comes from it.
Check out a full transcript below:
I'm back again, here I am in the new studio so to speak. Nah, it's my twin daughters' room. I don't know I did a show in here the other day I kind of liked it. I'm sitting here again on my teeny, tiny little throne that I think I'm gonna bust each and every time I sit on it, but it's kind of cozy, nice, little place I like to get away, now apparently, I like to record shows here.
So anyway, I got to put a timestamp on just about every show I do now because every other hour new news is coming out, so if something changes by the time this show goes out, you'll understand when the show is recorded. So it is Friday and it is roughly 3:30 p.m. Central Time today, so if something new comes out you'll know when this video was recorded.
Earlier today, news was released that all organized team activities for every sport, including football, have now been suspended until April 6. At that point, they will reevaluate what is going to happen. Organized team activities, alright, in the NFL, those were called OTAs. I never heard this term actually used in
collegiate level before organized team activities again, it was OTAs or your optional offseason workouts that you had when I was in the NFL. But organized team activities, that's practices, that's weightlifting, things of that nature, film sessions have all been suspended, and come April 6, there will be a reevaluation of everything.
Now the question is, are the Huskers going to have a spring game? I know several spring games around the country, around the Big Ten have already been canceled, and I would be absolutely flabbergasted and shocked if they have a Big Ten spring game that the fans can attend. I just don't think that's going to happen at all. Now the question is will they resume practices? Will they be able to do an intrasquad team scrimmage? You know maybe fans can watch on TV or something like that? That's the question. Nobody really knows.
They still have about 10 or 12 practices left that were supposed to be scheduled for the spring. I would be shocked if there is any sort of spring game that fans can attend. I don't think there's going to be a spring game at all. I hope I'm wrong. I hope they are able to resume practices, but I just don't see it happening really. You know, it's kind of one of the things where it's careful what you ask for. I remember back in the fall, one of the players on the team said, "Hey, we kind of need a break from each other." Be careful what you ask for because you never know just how that might go.
Here's the deal. There are things in this world that are bigger than sports, that are more important than sports, and this coronavirus, obviously, a lot of things about this absolutely suck. And there's better ways to put that, but that is what it is. That's how I'm gonna phrase it, but there's always a silver lining. Now the silver lining isn't always better than what it could have been otherwise, but the silver lining is something good that comes out of a bad situation otherwise, that good thing would not have happened had the bad situation not happened. Now here's the deal, I say this to my wife ad nauseum. Alright? I kind of drive her nuts with it, "Honey, there's always a silver lining." That doesn't mean this situation doesn't absolutely suck because it does, but there's always a silver lining.
Here's a silver lining to me, and if there's people out there who have a problem with me stepping out of my lane, then that sucks for you because you've got a problem. There has been a divide in this country and it's been mostly political Democrats, Republicans, but also otherwise, I've seen lifelong friends who have been best buds their entire lives who won't even speak to each other now, because we can no longer disagree and still get along. Too often in this country, alright, it's all about who's right, who's wrong and insulting too often, rather than trying to — I had a marriage counselor, okay, before Angie and I got married, my wife, she (the counselor) wasn't even married, I paid attention to nothing, she said she'd never been married, but she's going to give us premarital counseling before we get married. But the one thing she said that made so much sense to me, I've never forgotten it. She said, "Don't fight to be right." She said, "Have a conversation to find a resolution."
So here's my point, this coronavirus, there are things in this world bigger than sports. What it's going to force us to do is come together and unite and come together as one and not as a divided people who too often aren't able to get along, but as people who have to come together to defeat something that's bigger than us, and that's what we're going to do because that's what we've always done throughout history time after time, after time.
9-11, again absolutely sucked, but it brought us together. That was a silver lining and an otherwise not so great situation, but it brought us together. I think this is going to make us come together, make us unite as a human race as people put our differences aside and we will defeat this thing. We will overcome it. We will beat it. It's going to be who knows exactly how it's gonna play out. That is exactly what I believe.
Until next time Husker Nation, go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!
