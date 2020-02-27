All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
Check out a full transcript below:
Adam Carriker: Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, The People’s Show, where we’re checking the pulse of Husker Nation. Brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, it’s freezing cold outside, there’s snow on the ground every other week, so it’s the perfect time to talk baseball, right?! Joining me today is Head Nebraska Baseball Coach, Will Bolt. He’s a former Husker Short stop from 1999 to 2002. How are you doing today, Will?
Will Bolt: I’m doing great, thanks for having me on!
Adam Carriker: I want to thank you for joining me, and I know you’ve been asked this before, but for those who didn’t hear the answer- what’s it like coaching at your alma mater?
Will Bolt: Oh, it’s an absolute honor. It’s a blast. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. Just getting back to a place that has given me and my family so many amazing memories, both as a player and as an assistant coach here a couple different times. Just to be able to come back here with all those memories, and my office overlooks the field where I played my senior year and clinched a trip to go to Omaha. It’s a pretty special feeling.
Adam Carriker: So what was it like replacing Darin Erstad, who you helped coach with here in 2012 before going to Texas A&M?
Will Bolt: Well he means a ton to not only the baseball program here, but the entire university. He and his wife, Jess, what they’ve given monetarily to the athletic department, him coming back and coaching here when he didn’t need the job because he just got done playing Major League Baseball. He left the program better off, you know, we’ve been a regional team three of the last four years. He’s a friend and a mentor of mine and I’ve learned a lot from him. He’s just a great ambassador for Nebraska as a whole.
Adam Carriker: What’s your overall assessment of a very early season so far? You came out the gate beating Baylor 19 to 9 and then have dropped your last five. What’s your assessment of an early season?
Will Bolt: Yeah, we’ve had some moments in some games where we had a chance to take control and we weren’t able to finish. We’ve had some late leads we let slip away. The key is we’ve actually led at some point, usually in the middle innings, in every game we’ve played so far. We’ve been ready to compete and play, we just have to shore up some of these bullpen roles as well. We’re seeing some guys for the first time other than in the Fall, when the proverbial bullets aren’t really flying. Most of it is inter-squad play. We got to play two outside opponents, but it is predetermined the innings that they’re going to throw. So we’re seeing some guys react and respond in live games in the Spring. We’re seeing some guys who need to make some adjustments. When we can get the back end of our bullpen shored up, we are gonna win some more of these games.
Adam Carriker: Now at the end of the year when the season ends, what are your biggest goals for the team?
Will Bolt: First and foremost, you need to get better as the year goes along. When you’re not playing Tuesday games early and having to go back inside to practice early in the season after playing outside over the weekend, you have to develop a rhythm. As we get into Big 10 play, we have to put ourselves in position to win the league and be a post season team. I’ve said that from day one here, in college baseball the line between teams that do and don’t make the post season is so fine. Same with teams that have to go on the road in the post season and teams that get to host four or five games in the post season. For us to be a success, I’d like us to get better throughout the year and put ourselves in a position to be a post season team and play as long as we can.
Adam Carriker: You talked about it a bit. How hard is it to play baseball in the cold weather when it’s typically a summer game played in the heat?
Will Bolt: It just takes another level of focus when it’s chilly outside. You have to grip the ball differently, your hand is cold. Our guys are used to it. We’re going to practice outside today and the windchill is going to be 35 degrees. You get used to it, you just have to have another level of focus to get your body ready to play in those elements.
Adam Carriker: If someone were to ask me in football, what’s the one thing you’d like a team to be really good at, my answer would be the trenches. If you can block and get after the quarterback, you instantly become better at everything else. So, in a baseball sense, what’s the one thing you’d like a team to be really good at, whether it’s pitching, hitting, defense, what would it be?
Will Bolt: I’m a hitter at heart and a hitting coach at heart. But it’s really difficult to hang your hat on being an offensive team. You have to have the pitching. You have to have the guys who can put people away and a staff that can put together a full nine innings on the mound repeatedly throughout the year. I would say it definitely starts on the mound. They set the tempo of the game.
Adam Carriker: It doesn’t matter what sport, defense still wins games. As for the team right now, what would you say is their strength at the moment?
Will Bolt: I would say right now, it would be the veteran lineup we have. We have quite a few guys with college at bats. Even in games where we haven’t scored as many runs, our at bats have been pretty competitive which you would expect from a more seasoned team. Our pitching staff is a lot younger and more inexperienced. We’re taking some lumps there now, but offensively one through nine we’ve taken good approaches at the plate in five of the six games we’ve played, I would say.
Adam Carriker: You were an assistant coach when Nebraska made the College World Series in 2005. What was that experience like? I know Husker fans, coaches, and players would love to see that and experience that again.
Will Bolt: It was a different feeling than it was as a player. As a senior in 2002, you’re ultimately in control as a player of what goes on on the field. As a coach, and I was very young in 2005, you just see it through a different set of eyes. You take in the celebration of the guys and appreciate the work they’ve put in as a team. It’s fun to see them dogpile and celebrate what they’ve done as a team. It was a lot different feeling as a 24 year old, fresh out of playing. I remember John Cole, a teammate of mine and also on that staff, we just looked at each other and thought wow, this is as gratifying as making it as a player. You know the work you put in as a coach to help the team, and to see them achieve their goals is pretty awesome.
Adam Carriker: Oh, and I did want to say thank you- I don’t know if you remember, last fall you guys were throwing some bullpen sessions outside on one of the turf fields. You actually let my son watch the bullpen. He’s ten, he’s trying to be a pitcher and he’s working on getting better. But do you have any tips for young kids at home trying to get better on the mound or at the plate hitting the ball?
Will Bolt: Yeah, I think baseball is a sport of repetition, so the more you get in the cages as a hitter and hit. Nothing crazy from a drill standpoint, especially at a young age, but the cage needs to be the primary focus to get a feel for swinging and learning how your body works and moves. Same thing on the mound, even if you’re not throwing a baseball. Just drive mechanics and get a feel for the way your body moves. It needs to repeat itself. I get asked this question about young kids too, I’m all for a kid focusing on one sport, but they need to keep their athleticism whether its at recess, or shooting hoops at home with their buddies, or playing flag football. Just do something that forces you to make other athletic movements because that’s how you get a feel to control your body. That’s what allows you to repeat your delivery and repeat your swing in the cages. Compared to a kid that only focuses on baseball and doesn’t do anything else, that gives you less of a chance to develop that feel for your body.
Adam Carriker: That makes sense, Jacob plays football, baseball, basketball. I got six kids and all of them play sports except my two year old who wants to be in everything. But even my four year old, she was in gymnastics, now she wants to be in soccer. So they are in multiple sports. We are not bored. And here’s a fun fact. Last year in the NFL draft, of the 32 first round picks, 27 of them were multi sport athletes in high school. So we are on the same page, especially when they’re younger, they should do multiple sports and they can narrow it down as they get older. Alright coach, I want to thank you for joining me, good luck the rest of the year, and until next time Husker Nation, Go Big Red, and always remember…
Will Bolt: Throw the Bones!
