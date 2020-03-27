All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker breaks down how the current NCAA dead period affects recruiting for the Huskers.
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook and sign up to get an email whenever a new show is posted.
When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.
Check out a full transcript below:
Sailing away. Ahoy maties. Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show, where we check the pulse of Husker Nation, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital.
You know, I'm such a glorious singer that my dad once turned to me in church when I was very, very young and said, "Hey, maybe not so loud." I think he was just kidding, but it obviously scarred me for life.
Now, you think about what's been going on. The Huskers can't lift together. They can't practice, they can't watch film and I've discussed all these things in previous shows. If you missed them, go back and check them out at Omaha.com/Carriker. Go check out all their previous Carriker Chronicles #cheapplug.
But, you know, my thought was well, let's work on the next generation of Huskers to come in. What about recruiting? Well, the NCAA just will not just, but on March 13, basically reinstated a dead period, which is not normally there at that point in time. Basically what this does, is this prohibits any in-face, personal interaction. So you cannot come to campus, you cannot visit, things of this nature.
So my thought was who does this impact the most? Well, I'll tell you who it impacts the least, probably in the Big Ten Conference right now, Ohio State. Depending on which recruiting service you look at, because rankings can vary, because you know, it's an exact science, Ohio State currently has the No. 1 recruiting class in the entire country for 2021. It's very early in that recruiting period, but they currently have 14 commits, 12 of those are five and four-star prospects. You look at a team like Iowa. Iowa, of all things right now, currently, very early on, has a top-10 ranked recruiting class at this moment. So you start think about the Huskers.
Right, what about the Huskers? How does this dead period affect the Huskers not being able to have visitors, recruits on campus, things of that nature. And for Nebraska, they've got four commits at the moment, but Nebraska is always kind of a slow build and I'll tell you why. It's this thing called the spring game. Husker Nation is unlike anything else out there under God's hot sun. How many other teams year-in and year-out pack 90,000 fans to watch a practice in the middle of April? Husker football gets a lot of commits from recruits who come to the spring game every year, and they commit afterward, once they're exposed to what Husker football, Husker Nation with the mentality is all about.
So obviously, we don't have the spring game this year. Four commits isn't bad because it's early on, but that slow build. Here's the thing, it's probably going to affect the Huskers more than some other programs because of these things. But the question ultimately is, how is this really going to affect the Huskers in the long run? Because keep in, mind it's very early on this recruiting process for 2021. I think it's directly correlated, obviously coronavirus is much bigger than football, but if you look at it on a football aspect, the longer this goes on, the longer the dead period is extended, is directly correlated to the coronavirus, is directly correlated to quarantine life, as our lives have now become #quarantinelife.
So to me, I currently feel like a kid who's waiting to go out recess, and some people in the class are misbehaving. And so your teacher makes you wait five extra minutes to go out to recess. They keep misbehaving in your class, now it's 10, now it's 15, now it's 20 minutes and it just keeps building because people in your class just keep misbehaving so the teacher won't let you go out to recess. Well, what's going on in Florida? I don't know if they're still doing it. But a couple weeks ago when I saw like, hundreds or thousands of people walk on the beach, I mean, what under God's hot sun, are you freaking people thinking? I don't know if they're still doing it.
But here's the thing, because coronavirus is much bigger than sports. So first of all, social distancing is very real. If you can stay at home, if you don't have to go out, please respect those rules. If you have to go out for whatever reason, six feet in between, people. It's not that hard. Because the sooner we can get past this coronavirus, the sooner we get back to our normal lives first and foremost and most important. Also, it's going to allow us to get back to doing what college football teams are meant to do, and this also directly impacts recruiting because the longer this goes on, the harder it's going to be for Nebraska to get those commits to build that recruiting class.
The sooner it ends, the sooner we can get rolling, and I'm not saying we're behind, because if you look at certain recruiting classes, we have the No. 19 class in the country. But hey, I'm ready to go out and play at recess. Let's quit screwing around. And we'll ignore the fact that when I was in elementary school, I was the reason my class didn't go out to recess a lot. We have grown up, all right, or at least I've tried to.
Also, I know some people aren't crazy about me throwing the bones at the end of the show. Hey, I'm a big WWE fan. I'm not trying to be like anyone else out there. Why blend in when you were born to stand out?
Until next time Husker Nation. Go Big Red, and always remember to throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
When was Nebraska last ranked No. 1? Husker football's entire history in the AP Top 25
How often has Nebraska football been ranked at each position? When did the Huskers first appear at No. 1? When was the last time NU was in the top 10? Check out this photo collection featuring how Nebraska has fared at each spot in the AP Top 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.