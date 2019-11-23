All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Saturday's episode, Adam Carriker gives his quick take on the Huskers routing Maryland.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
This is my gut reaction to what I think was the Nebraska football game, because that was awesome. But I'm almost like where in the blue heck has this been? I don't know. The offense looked great. The defense was aggressive, flying to the ball, getting pressure on the quarterback. And a lot of times they weren't even blitzing, sometimes they obviously were.
I mean, normally, I don't look at the stats during my gut reactions, but I've got to here, and I'm just going to be, full disclosure, there's still about 10 minutes left in the game. I just had to get my gut reaction out. I'm excited for this. It's good to see this happening. It's good to see Nebraska looking like Nebraska football. It's good to see the aggressiveness, the attacking mindset, maybe that second bye week, maybe that's what we needed. I don't know, two bye weeks in four weeks seem to do wonders for the team.
But you look at some of these stats: Nebraska had (31) first downs, Maryland has (nine). Nebraska has (531) yards of offense. Maryland has (206). You talking about the balance between rushing and passing, it's (305) to (226) right now. We win the penalty battle. We won the turover battle. We're winning the time of possession battle, which honestly, I don't expect us to win a whole lot during the Scott Frost era.
You've got Adrian Martinez looking a lot better. You've got Dedrick Mills, clearly had a really good game last week vs. Wisconsin, that's carrying on forward. You've got freshmen coming in. Luke McCaffrey got some wide receiver in today. You've got Rahmir Johnson, the speedster at running back getting some reps. The future looks bright. It was fun to watch those two true freshman on the field at the same time. JD Spielman doing some great things. You hadn't seen a whole lot from him this year. You got the Davis brothers attacking and getting the sacks on defense.
It was fun to see the attitude. It was fun to see Nebraska football looking like Nebraska football. In some of the losses, I can handle losing, we just hadn't looked like we really wanted to be out there. But it was a completely different team and all of a sudden, just like I kind of talked about before, man is that Iowa game a lot more interesting, a lot more exciting.
Tune in by the way, I will be doing a Carriker Live show throughout the Iowa game on Facebook. The only time throughout the entire year that I do anything like this. I will be doing Carriker Live throughout the Iowa vs. Nebraska football game on my Facebook page on Black Friday. Until then, go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!
