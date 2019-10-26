All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Saturday's episode, Adam Carriker gives his quick thoughts on Nebraska's loss to Indiana.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Here's my gut reaction to Nebraska versus Indiana: Obviously, it's a disappointing loss. You're coming off the bye week, you've got Indiana at home. Now, this is not a bad Indiana team. Their two losses are not bad, they're 6-2, they're already bowl eligible, we're trying to get bowl eligible.
Man, we came out the gate. We were up 14-3 with about six, seven minutes left in the first quarter, and looked really good. All right. I mean, Noah Vedral, he played pretty well. Luke McCaffrey comes in and plays pretty well. Obviously, Adrian Martinez warmed up, he wasn't able to go.
Indiana battled, we went back and forth. We had the lead going into halftime. Luke McCaffrey comes in, leads them down the field for a touchdown. All right, we've got the lead going into halftime. Indiana came right out, they came out in the second half better than we did.
Now, we actually had more rushing yards, more total yards, more first downs, but it seemed to me, when the play needed to be made, they were making it and we weren't. All right, at the end of the game when we needed a stop, we couldn't get a stop. When they needed a stop, they forced the fumble which led to the turnover, which gave them the two-touchdown lead.
Now, props to Nebraska, they never gave up. They kept fighting. You always believed we had a chance, and obviously with Indiana, you'd like to believe that we always have a chance to win that game. But, it just seemed like they were able to make a play when it mattered the most and we were just not able to.
Now, Noah Vedral played pretty well, Luke McCaffrey and gave Husker fans reason for excitement. Wan'Dale Robinson does Wan'Dale Robinson-type stuff. It would be nice to get all these guys on the field at one time, I've mentioned it before. Adrian, Dedrick Mills, Wan'Dale, Maurice Washington — it's not the case right now.
I mean, the offense only scored 27 combined total points coming into this game over their last three games. You look at the rest of the schedule, all right, we've got Purdue next week, I like to think we could get a win. We've got a bye, and then after that we've got Maryland and Iowa and Wisconsin.
It's gonna be — getting into a bowl game is gonna be interesting ladies and gentlemen. It's going to be very very interesting. I think we've got to get a win versus Purdue. If we're going to get into a bowl game, that is a must-win. Obviously, Wisconsin is going to be very very tough, and then it's going to come down to probably getting a win versus Maryland or Iowa, but we've got to start with Purdue.
This is obviously a tough one. We just couldn't make the key play, the key stop at the key moment.
This is obviously a tough one. We just couldn't make the key play, the key stop at the key moment.
