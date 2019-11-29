All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker gives his quick take on the Huskers' fifth straight loss to the Hawkeyes.
It's a bit of a mixed bag, mixed emotions after this Iowa-Nebraska game. Iowa comes right out. They run the ball right down our throats. They run a reverse for a touchdown. We don't keep contain with the backside linebacker. They're cutting the ball back on us. We're missing tackles. They get the big run to the right side. About a 55-yard touchdown run to get up to 24 points, get the lead on us. It looks like it's going to be another Iowa beatdown.
The Blackshirts start to rise up, they start to play better. They get the pick-six for the touchdown. In the second half, Luke McCaffrey comes in, he throws a touchdown pass. Then Wyatt Mazour up the middle ties the game 24-all. It looked like it was going to be an Iowa beatdown, Nebraska fought back, they battled back.
The Blackshirts started off slow, and the last drive obviously didn't go the way that we wanted, but they battled back and they kept the Huskers in that game time and time again. They got another key turnover, a key fumble later in the game, which gave the offense the ball, they stopped an Iowa drive deep in Nebraska territory. Obviously, they couldn't get it done in the last drive of the game, gave up the field goal to the Hawkeyes.
Dedrick Mills stood out, physical, hard-nosed, looked like old-school Nebraska football and he ran the ball. I'm not a fan of a lot of the swing passes. I'm not a fan of a lot of the short, quick passes to the outside. There's a lot of things that I think we should have been more vertical, more downfield. I don't know if we're a little bit nervous about turnovers, interceptions, things of that nature. You know, we're talking about no fear of failure. Obviously, you got to be smart. To me when we quit doing all this stuff to the outside, is when we had more success offensively.
Defensively, we've got to be able to do it for four full quarters. Give Iowa props because they are a good football team. They're a physical football team. I mean, they're a team that could end up ranked in the top 15, maybe a New Year's Six bowl game.
It's a mixed bag. It's a mixed bag because we fought back, we had a chance to win. It's a mixed bag because we couldn't get the win. We couldn't figure out how to get the win. There were some play calls, you know, you can question them, I wasn't crazy about, there were some things, you know, you wonder maybe give Luke McCaffrey a series here or there and see what happens. Adrian Martinez at times showed some good things. For me, they battled back, they made it interesting, but they couldn't find a way to win, Iowa did. That is the difference when the game was on the line.
There's a learning curve for these young players. I believe there's a learning curve for this young coaching staff. Outside of Mario Verduzco, it's a lot of young coaches.
