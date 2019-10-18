All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker talks about how NU fosters student athletes' growth in the classroom, Nebraska athletics' strong graduation success rate and more.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
There's a little bit of, I don't want to say doom and gloom over Husker Nation right now, but it's kind of a little bit of a dark cloud. The last game didn't go so well. It's a very, very long bye week. What's going on with the team at the moment? When are we going to get and how do we get to where we need to go? And what's going on right now with Husker football? But here's the thing, we forget that these are young men. All right, that are student, student-first athletes, student-athletes, so here's something that we need to be reminded of from time to time.
It's something the Nebraska folks can definitely take a lot of pride in. Nebraska student-athletes posted a 93 percent NCAA graduation success rate, a GSR. That's the seventh consecutive year that Nebraska's recorded its highest student athlete rate. Not only the highest GSR in Nebraska history, but 10 teams across all Nebraska sports had a perfect 100 percent GSR. Those teams are: rifle, soccer, women's basketball, women's gymnastics, softball, swimming and diving, men's tennis, women's tennis, men's gymnastics and volleyball.
And I never get tired of bragging about the amount of academic all-Americans that the University of Nebraska has because we're No. 1 and nobody's even close, ladies and gentlemen. So let's just go down the top 10 list of all time. Here we go. No. 1 at 338 academic all-Americans all time is the University of Nebraska. No. 2 is MIT at 294. No. 3 is Notre Dame at 258. No. 4 Stanford, the Harvard of the West right, 223. No. 5 is Penn State at 201. The next couple schools I don't recognize so they're apparently a lot smarter than I am. No. 6 is Emory at 184. No. 7 is Augustana, I hope I said that right, at 175. No. 8 is another college, not only in Nebraska but in Lincoln, Nebraska, Nebraska Wesleyan at 173. Alabama, I guess they do something besides football down there at 170 at No. 9. No. 10 is Washington University with 166 all-time academic all-Americans.
The University of Nebraska also for the ninth consecutive year in a row had a cumulative GPA across all sports, think about this: all the athletes, all the sports, all the college students, a cumulative GPA over 3.1 for the ninth consecutive year. People want to say, "N is for knowledge." No, no, no, no, no. N stands for now we're going to whip your rear end sideways in the classroom, and at some point, coming soon on the field as well.
Alright, until next time Husker Nation, Go Big Red and always remember to have a good weekend, and throw the bones!
