All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker discusses five early enrollees for the Huskers who could be impact players.
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook and sign up to get an email whenever a new show is posted.
Check out a full transcript below:
When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to another Fast Friday Edition of the Carriker Chronicles, where each and every Friday we keep it quick and easy, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital.
Ladies and gentlemen, I may run over time just a little bit today as far as the Fast Friday goes, but I hope and I do believe that it will be worth it. Now there's nine early enrollees. They'll be enrolling to the Husker football program here in January for winter conditioning, spring ball. They're getting a jump, a head start, and I want to give you the top five guys that stand out to me right now.
Let me be very, very clear. Nobody was talking about me when I came in, so any one of these nine guys could become an impact player for the Huskers. I'm just giving you the five that stand out to me the most right now at this point in time.
We're going to start on the defensive side of the ball, where games are won. Jaiden Francois, a cornerback. There's going to be an intense competition in the secondary this offseason. It's going to be fun to watch. Jaiden's a four-star signee and a very good get for the Huskers. Let's see what happens in that cornerback, that secondary competition this offseason. Everyone's going be talking about the quarterback competition, but it's going to be just as intense in the secondary on the defensive side of the ball. I want to see what young Jaiden can do.
Number two, outside pass rusher, outside linebacker Blaise Gunnerson. He's a potential future bright pass rusher for the Huskers, which we need immediately, for the love of all that's holy. Now because of injuries, he was a little bit under the radar when it came to recruiting, and he's still not fully recovered. He had offseason surgery. He's still not fully recovered, but we do expect a full recovery and once he gets there he's a very physically impressive young man and a potential future impact player for the Huskers. Keep your eye on Blaise. Great name by the way.
All right now we're going to go to the trenches where championships are won, ladies and gentlemen. Turner Corcoran, an offensive lineman, the highest-rated recruit in this class and Scott Frost called him a "cornerstone of the group." Now he just played in the All-American Bowl. He'll be a freshman, as we all know a true freshman, hard to play in the trenches sometimes as a young guy, but here's the deal, even though Nebraska returns all of their scholarship offensive linemen from a year ago, I don't care how old you are. I don't care if you're a senior care. I don’t care if you're a freshman. I don't care if you're a sophomore, junior, I don't care if you're redshirt or grayshirted, blueshirted or pinkshirted, if you've got a purple shirt with pink polka dots and yellow stripes. Let the best player play. Who's going to earn it?
Now let's go to the pretty positions. Wide receiver Alante Brown. He's actually a do-it-all type guy. He's played quarterback. He's played other positions in high school. He's going to be moved all over the field as he grows, matures and gets better here for the Huskers. He's primarily going to be a wide receiver, but he's the only offensive skill position player that is enrolling early. That could be and probably will be a benefit to him.
Last, but certainly not least, is quarterback Logan Smothers. Now I'm starting to see some things written about Logan here and there. Now, the headliner, all right, of this entire offseason is going to be the quarterback battle, and the two main names are going to be Luke McCaffrey and Adrian Martinez, but I'm starting to see some stuff about Logan. Now he hasn't done anything here at Nebraska yet, but here's the deal. All right, he is a talented, four-star recruit, who committed to play for Scott Frost and the Huskers a couple of years ago. He's been committed for a long time. He wants to be here. He's coming in early. It's going to be fun to watch. I can't wait to see what happens.
I know I went a little bit over time, but I hope that's okay. I hope it was worth it. I do believe it was and God I love doing this show. Have a great weekend, and I've got LSU in the national championship game. There's a bonus for you.
All right, until next time, Husker Nation, go Big Red, and always remember to throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
When was Nebraska last ranked No. 1? Husker football's entire history in the AP Top 25
How often has Nebraska football been ranked at each position? When did the Huskers first appear at No. 1? When was the last time NU was in the top 10? Check out this photo collection featuring how Nebraska has fared at each spot in the AP Top 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.