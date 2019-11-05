All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Tuesday's episode, Adam Carriker reacts to film showing a lack of defensive effort by the Huskers in the loss at Purdue and what improvements need to be made.
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook
When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show, where we check the pulse of Husker Nation, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital.
And I had a friend show me a clip today. And I always take everything I see online with a gigantic, humongous, enormously enormous grain of salt, but this is, you know, this is a video clip. It is what it is. Like we used to say when I was playing, the eye in the sky don't lie, and anyway, it's a play from the Purdue game of a particular defensive player that, you know, shall remain nameless. And last time I saw it on Twitter, I mean, it had over 80,000 views or something like that getting close to 100 or whatever the case may be. I don't know. I didn't look back and see where it's at.
But basically, Purdue goes and scores a touchdown on this play. The receiver catches the ball, breaks a tackle or two. And you can see about, you know, seven, eight yards away a defender, who is basically standing and watching.
And then when he realizes that the tackles are broken, he all of a sudden starts to pick up his pace, goes from kind of a walk into a jog, if you will.
And if you're wondering why we're losing to Purdue; if you're wondering why, Indiana, who's a great basketball school — even since Bobby Knight hasn't been there, they've still done pretty well — comes into our house and beats us; if you're wondering why Minnesota thumps us — and I don't want to hear that we're not as talented as they are, and we're the second youngest team in the Big Ten, but Purdue's younger. They're the youngest. It's because of things like this.
And I've said this before, so at the risk of repeating myself, I'll say it again. When I coach somebody, or when I do public speaking events, or I'm talking about certain things, I always talk about don't worry about making mistakes. All right, obviously, don't keep making the same mistake over and over cause that's the only true mistake you can make in life is if you don't learn from your mistakes.
But I say play fast, and — if it's football related — hit hard, have fun.
If you're going a million miles per hour and you have the wrong technique, it's okay. You can coach the technique up. But if you're going a million miles per hour, you may not be exactly right. You may not be technically right. We can coach that up.
You can't coach effort, but you will do something right because you're going hard, you're going fast, something good is going to happen. And then you get technically sound, and you get better and better as time goes along.
If you're going slow, even if you're 1,000% right at everything you do, from your mental reads to your technical approach, you're going to be wrong because, if you're going slow on the football field, you can't be right. It is impossible.
The game of football goes too fast. It is explosions after explosions after explosions, aka called football plays. They're not long. They're very short, explosive bursts, and if you're going slow, you can't be right.
And if you're going fast, you may not be 100% right, but you're going to do something right and you can get better and you can get coached up.
All right, Purdue wanted it more. Indiana wanted it more. Minnesota wanted it more.
You want to know why we're losing to Purdue and Indiana and getting thumped by a team like Minnesota?
Look at the recruiting rankings every year, ladies and gentlemen. I do take those with a grain of salt as a guy that was not all that beloved by the recruiting rankings. There is some validity to it. There's a gigantic grain of salt.
But here's the thing, year after year, we have higher ranked recruiting classes than all those teams, all those teams. So when it comes to Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, yeah, maybe they win those recruiting battles as of right now, but we haven't beaten these other schools in the recruiting battles that beat us on the field.
And things look the way they do because we need more passion. We need more effort. We need more attitude. We need the right mentality.
And yeah, we've got to get the right guys. And yeah, we got to develop in the weight room. We've got to do all these things. We've got to get better with our reads. We've got to get better with all these fundamental things that we're struggling with right now.
But it all starts when you watch a play, and a guy’s walking, and then it turns into a jog or whatever it was, and Purdue ends up scoring a touchdown because of it. And even if that guy had been tackled, what if he fumbled? You're still eight yards away. Instead of running over there, you could have jumped on that fumble. Instead of them scoring a touchdown, who knows, maybe there's a ball on the ground that you get. Or maybe you at least tackle them, and they have to earn that touchdown.
Right now, that's just not happening. I know they don't pay a whole lot of attention to a lot of things on the Internet, but the eye in the sky don't lie.
Until next time Husker Nation, go Big Red, and always remember to throw the bones.
