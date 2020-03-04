All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Wednesday's episode, Adam Carriker talks to former Husker De'Mornay Pierson-El on playing in the XFL and his thoughts on Nebraska football.
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook and sign up to get an email whenever a new show is posted.
When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.
Check out a full transcript below:
Adam: Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people’s show, where we check the pulse of Husker Nation, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital.
Today, ladies and gentlemen, I am joined by former Nebraska wide receiver and returner, De’Mornay Pierson-El. He is currently a wide receiver with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL, who have a 3-1 record at the moment. He has two touchdown catches in four games on the season. He also has a touchdown pass, and in the most recent game, he led the Battlehawks in receptions, targets, and receiving yards. And he’s has had at least 50 more yards receiving in three of his first four games in the XFL so far. How are you doing, De’Mornay?
De’Mornay: Fine. Yourself? Thank you for having me.
Adam: I’m doing glorious man. I want to thank you for joining me. So I gotta ask. What’s it like playing in the XFL? You got the instant access for the fans. You got the interviews on the sidelines in the middle of games. What’s it like playing in the XFL. I mean, 20 years ago, the XFL didn’t last verty long. This time it seems it’s doing better. What’s your experience been so far in the league?
De’Mornay: It’s been fun and exciting. You know, the fan interaction I think is really good. It’s good for TV. I think it’s really good for football. The fans are really into it. And a city like St. Louis, who’s been waiting for football to come back, they absolutely love it. I mean it’s been all good on our end. I know our team likes it. It’s exciting, and it gives the game, us more energy when the fans are involved like that.
Adam: When you initially got the call, when you received the call to to play in the XFL, were you excited at that moment? Did you want to do it? Was there some deliberation that went into it? What was your reaction when you got that call?
De’Mornay: You know, it’s another opportunity to play. So of course I was thankful and happy. But you know sometimes you have to go a different route to go where you want to go. I mean, I’m not afraid of going different routes and everything like that. So I’m just making the best out of what I was dealt with and everything like that. I mean, I enjoy it. I’m having fun. It is what it is. You gotta keep on moving forward.
Adam: What’s the biggest difference in your experience between the NFL and the XFL?
De’Mornay: I would say speed. I feel like the XFL is probably a little bit slower as far as pace-wise. The players clock and everything like. They want you to kind of take longer. They’ve got some different rules. I would say the variation of defenses and everything like that. There’s only certain amount of teams that mix things up like a lot. With the NFL, like each and every week, you see something different. But I mean, it’s football. At the end of the day as long as you’re having fun playing, it’s football.
Adam: How do you like some of the different rules that the XFL has? In particular, let’s talk about the kickoff and the kickoff return cause that’s something that a lot of fans seem to like. They’d like the NFL to adopt it. As a player, do you like it or not?
De’Mornay: It’s different. You know, I’m still adjusting to it and everything like that, but I mean, I can see why people like it more. From a safety standpoint, I mean it’s less impactful so that’s always good and everything like that. But at the end of the day, it is what it is.You have to have something different than the NFL. I mean, I guess it’s that.
Adam: So you’ve played really well so far, had some success in the XFL. What has helped you stand out so far through the first four games of the season?
De’Mornay: My teammates doing their job, and it allows me to do my job. … In order for me to do what I need to do, I need all the 10 other guys to do what they do. My teammates, our coaches, and our preparation and our process are all a huge reason of our success.
Adam: Now I’m sure the ultimate goal is to get back to playing in the NFL. What the biggest thing you learned through four games so far in the XFL that could potentially help you one day in the NFL?
De’Mornay: Just preparation. You never know what’s next, so enjoy it and put your best foot forward each and every day. You know there’s tapes so you know somebody’s going to be looking later down the line or later down that day or whenever. So just make sure you’re doing your best at all times because the eye in the sky don’t lie.
Adam: I’ve always wondered this because you’re a returner/receiver at Nebraska, you’re doing various things in the XFL. You’ve thrown; you’ve caught touchdown passes. Do you prefer being a wide receiver or a returner more? What gets you more excited?
De’Mornay: That’s a tough one. I prefer to be a wide receiver, but I mean, I’m also a returner. They go hand in hand. Like you can’t have one without the other. I’m just as good — I feel like I’m just as good at both, but I’m a wide receiver that’s also a returner.
Adam: All right now, let’s talk a little bit of Husker football. All right, we’re two years into the Scott Frost era at Nebraska. What are your thoughts on the first two seasons under coach Frost so far?
De’Mornay: They’ve definitely made changes. I feel like the team is definitely moving toward the right direction. It takes time. You gotta get the right players — not even the right players. You gotta get players that fit your scheme. I know when coach Frost got there, the last little bit of Bo’s scheme was there, Riley’s scheme was heavily there. So I mean, you gotta give it some time. You gotta be patient as hard as it is. But I definitely think he’ll get things back on track and everything like that. It just takes some time to get it.
Adam: Do you keep in contact with any of the current Huskers on the team, and if so, what’s the vibe or what have they said to you about the vibe in that locker room right now?
De’Mornay: I keep in contact with some of them. A lot of them I feel like are already gone this year. But I know some of the dudes. You know they love it. They’re competitors. They just want to get better and better each and every day. And they know they’re shifts away from what it can be and winning multiple games. … They’re anxious. … They’re excited to play, and they’re just ready to get back out there.
Adam: Now, what do you think are the things the Huskers have done well so far in the first two years under Frost, and what do you think are the things that they need to improve the most, particularly on offense?
De’Mornay: On offense, I feel like .. that they had their second year. So I think that’s an improvement in itself. Offensive line, last year they had a lot of young guys. They lost a lot with Stan and Ziggy’s class offensively and defensively. Any time when you lose guys like that and the guys in that class, it’s gonna hurt. So you have a younger group of guys that coming up and finding their way and everything like that. But I don’t think it’s something that they could have done more or that they should have done more. I mean you have a younger group who are learning what it is to be and how to play and everything like that. They just need time and experience.
Adam: What do you expect to see — and obviously it’s a guestimation of sorts — but what do you expect to see this fall in year three from the Huskers under Scott Frost?
De’Mornay: I expect them to be faster. I expect them to be more physical. I expect them to be more dominant. I think a lot of people will be in for a surprise and everything like that. I think they got a good thing going. I think they just gotta be more confident and more consistent.
Adam: Now you were there for a time with the Davis twins — Khalil Davis, Carlos Davis. Are you surprised at all that Khalil ran at 308 pounds ran a 4.76 40-yard dash and Carlos himself did really well? In fact they tested out as the two most overall athletic defensive linemen, interior defensive linemen at the NFL combine this year. Does that 40 time or the overall testing surprise you at all?
De’Mornay: No, not at all. They’re hard workers. They get after it. They’re smart. Of course, they’re going to feel off of each other. I mean you put them in an environment like that. I mean, they’ve been doing this since they both were freshman and walked on to the field. I mean they always compete against each other, so I’m not surprised at all.
Adam: All right man, I want to thank you for joining me. Good luck the rest of the year in the XFL. And if you see Vince McMahon, give him a Stone Cold Stunner for me, would ya?
De’Mornay: I mean, I might get fired on that one, but I’m sure I can work something out.
Adam: Stone Cold did it! He didn’t get fired, he got a raise!
De’Mornay: Hey, Stone Cold is Stone Cold, and I am not Stone Cold.
Adam: That’s true. All right man. Until next time Husker Nation, go Big Red, and always remember…
De’Mornay: To throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
When was Nebraska last ranked No. 1? Husker football's entire history in the AP Top 25
How often has Nebraska football been ranked at each position? When did the Huskers first appear at No. 1? When was the last time NU was in the top 10? Check out this photo collection featuring how Nebraska has fared at each spot in the AP Top 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.