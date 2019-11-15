All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker discusses Notre Dame's sellout streak potentially ending this weekend and gives three reasons why Nebraska's is unlikely to ever end.
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook and sign up to get an email whenever a new show is posted.
When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to another Fast Friday edition of the Carriker Chronicles, where each and every Friday we keep it quick and easy brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. Today a question popped into my mind because I saw an article. CBS Sports, and it's about Notre Dame's 273-game home sellout streak will end against Navy this Saturday. Now this sellout streak dates all the way back to Thanksgiving Day, 1973. That's the last time they didn't have a sellout at home.
Now the A.D. for Notre Dame, Jack Swarbrick, he's been at there since 2008. I'm going to paraphrase, but he basically said it's not that important to him to keep the streak going. He goes on to say he'd rather have 75,000 ruckus people than 77,000 people who aren't as ruckus or loud, I don't know, it didn't make a lot of sense to me. How do you know they're going to be louder? Anyways. So that was kind of his reaction to their streak ending. My thought was: could Nebraska's sellout streak ever end? I mean, Nebraska sellout streak is at 373 consecutive games, 100 more games than the second longest streak, which is about to end. And that goes all the way back to 1962.
Now, could it ever happen, could the streak ever end? Well, yes. If somebody's going to say no, it could never happen. It's just not possible. Then that's just wrong, and we know it's possible. Now is it ever like reasonably feasible that it can happen? Yeah, here's how it could happen: If the team is just lethargic and the team just doesn't care and the fans start to see it and you don't have success. You don't see the energy and you don't see the passion and it goes over a lengthy period of time, yeah it could happen. Now do I think it's going to happen?
Here's three reasons why I don't think it'll ever happen. No. 1, we're going to get back on track. This is an obvious regression this past season, a surprising one, but year three I honestly expect us to improve a lot. In year four, I'm still going to point to year four as the year when Husker nation can get really, really excited. All right, it's gonna be a tough schedule, so it makes me nervous about year four. But I still point to year four as the year they can get really, really excited. We're going to get back on track.
No. 2, the streak matters to us. I don't understand the streak not mattering to the Notre Dame A.D., the streak matters to Nebraska fans, which leads me to number three.
One of the most passionate fan bases under God's hot sun that you're going to find, and everybody says: "Oh, we have the greatest fans in the NFL, in the NBA, in college football." Well guess what? We got the streak to back it up. It doesn't matter if we're playing University of Miami or Timbuktu U, it's going to be a sellout. So here's the deal: We've sold out two consecutive spring games in less than 20 minutes, ladies and gentlemen. I believe the streak will continue and I do believe the Huskers get back on track because Husker nation is unlike anybody else out there. Go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.