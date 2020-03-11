All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, The People’s Show, where we’re checking the pulse of Husker Nation. Brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and Gentlemen, it’s another workout Wednesday, which is apropos for the two guests I have with me. They are former Huskers and twins, Carlos and Khalil Davis. How are you doing today, my friends?
Davis Twins: We’re doing good!
Adam: I want to thank you guys for joining me. Really quick, I’m sure you’ve been asked a ton about this, but at the combine, Khalil at the NFL Combine, 6’1, 308lbs, ran the fastest 40 yard dash of 4.76. Better than any other interior lineman at the combine, and the third fastest of anyone over 300lbs since 2003. Carlos, not to be out done, 6’2, 313lbs, ran just a 4.82, not too bad. And they tested out to be the two most athletic interior linemen at the NFL Combine as well. So fellas, talk to me a little bit about this. Where did you guys train to get ready for the combine?
Twins: We trained in Atlanta, Georgia in Johns Creek, at a facility called Guetta(?) Sports. It’s not a fancy place, but there were about seven or eight guys, all D linemen, and we went right to training. Since we didn’t go to a bowl game, we went straight there two days after Christmas so we got an extra two weeks in training before the East West Shrine Game.
Adam: Yeah, it’s interesting, you hear about Exos who used to be API, and all these other nice, fancy places. I trained at a place you probably never heard of, Apex, down in Houston. Very similar. We never did squat, bench, or clean, which blew my mind. As soon as we got done with the combine, I went right back to that stuff. Combine training is a little bit different. You’re training for a track meet. Not necessarily football. So what made you decide to go there versus elsewhere, or stay and train with Husker Power and Zach Duval?
Twins: It was the best fit that our agent- we have a history in track. We used to run track before we would throw. So he kind of knew that we knew how to run. So it was about learning how to run the 40 instead of training for speed. But the biggest thing was, Chuck, our pass rush specialist that we worked with down there every day, was really the main thing. Having someone we could do drills with who could teach the combine drills and pass rushing moves, and be able to learn all that. And have one of his partners help us learn the 40.
Adam: Yeah, it’s funny, cuz when you say it’s about training for the 40, not necessarily speed, I’ll never forget training for the 5,10,5- the 20 yard shuttle, we never did one thing to make me faster but we literally counted out the steps, which I forget now I’m so old, but it was counting out the steps and getting the steps down. That’s how you got faster for that drill, so that always kind of blew my mind and I thought it was interesting. Now, I looked it up, and Khalil did 32 reps at the 225lb bench, Carlos, how many did you do?
Carlos: I did 27.
Adam: Okay, so here’s the deal. A 225lb bench press isn’t a pure test of strength. And sometimes, some of these things can be a little misleading. Like we’re talking about how it’s not necessarily speed, it’s more about technique when it comes to these speed drills. So who actually is stronger and faster between the two of you? You can be honest, you’re brothers, you don’t have to hold back!
Khalil: Yeah, this is Khalil. I’ve always been faster, he’s always been a little stronger. I did more reps, but we both know that he’s a little stronger. He had a little shoulder ding during the season so he wasn’t able to do 30. But I’m faster and he’s stronger.
Adam: Alright, so this is an interesting process because there are all sorts of smoke screens. So what teams so far have shown interest in you so far?
Twins: Right now, teams that are coming to watch us at our pro day and just wanted to talk to us were Cincinnati, The Ravens, The Titans, and the Arizona Cardinals.
Adam: Alright, cool. So what drills do you plan on doing at the pro day? Obviously some of those went pretty well for you at the combine.
Twins: Yeah, we’re not going to do the 40 or the bench. We’re going to do the broad jump, the vertical, the 5, 10, 5, the L drill, and position drills. That’s it.
Adam: Okay. That sounds good. Hey, when the Bengals call, tell Zach Taylor I said hello, that’s my old teammate back there. So, we know anything can happen, but are there any projections you’ve seen on where you guys could potentially be drafted as far as rounds go?
Twins: I know before the East West Shrine Game, we were sitting in that 5th and 6th area. Since then, we’ve moved up, but you really don’t know until draft day.
Adam: You played in both the 4-3 and the 3-4 in college. Which did you guys prefer to play in?
Twins: 4-3.
Adam: It’s just more fun for linemen, ain’t it?
Twins: Yeah, it’s a lot more fun.
Adam: So some of these teams that have talked to you, have there been any indicators that you’ll more likely go to a 3-4 or a 4-3?
Twins: I think they like us more in a 4-3. But teams know that we’ve played both, so they know that we can play in both and do well in both.
Adam: Let’s talk a little Husker Football. You guys have been there for a while, so talk to us about the biggest difference between year one and year two under Scott Frost.
Twins: I would say it was more the nutrition. That first year when Coach Frost came in, he did really well with the nutrition. But that second year, it was just different. Dave Ellis did so many things and a lot changed, as far as things like healthier snacks. Duval did a lot as far as showing us off the field stuff like getting 8 hours of sleep every night. They just put a real importance on that. Dave did a good job of getting new, healthier food and helping us know which healthy foods to eat. And you gotta think, when we were freshman and sophomores, it wasn’t even required to go eat in the training room. For breakfast, lunch, or dinner. So we were never in there. When they came in, we were there all the time. All three meals were mandatory.
Adam: That kind of blows my mind, I’ll never forget when I was a redshirt freshman, there was a particular true freshman who was practicing really well. This was back when you could do two-a-days. Obviously, a lot has changed since then. This particular individual barely made it through the morning practice. He about passed out two or three different times. Finally that evening, by the time he had recovered, they got him electrolytes, IVs, food. We found out he literally didn’t eat breakfast. He got up 30 minutes before practice, raced over, got taped, brushed his teeth, and ran out to the practice field. It’s crazy what eating properly and getting good sleep can do for you.
Obviously last year didn’t go the way anyone in Husker Nation would have wanted it to go. Why do you think the team didn’t progress the way they thought it would in year two under Scott Frost?
Twins: I think when Frost came in, there was stuff that was definitely a work in progress. I think people’s expectations were higher than what was really going on in the program. There was stuff that still needed to be figured out. It took a lot longer than we wanted it to. There were a lot of guys still in year two who were not bought in, just floating around the program. Not really, you know, having a purpose. I think once that gets figured out, you’re going to see a lot of progression in the team next year.
Adam: When you say, not having a purpose, what exactly does that mean?
Twins: Like, guys were just there to be there. Just happy to be on the team. They don’t really have a contribution to the team. Or they don’t think they do.
Adam: Were a lot of those guys from before Frost got there, was it a 50/50 mix? There have been a lot of guys who have gone elsewhere, and I think the transfer portal has a lot to do with that. It’s a lot easier to do now. But do you think it was mostly new guys or guys who had been there? How did it all play out?
Twins: I would say it was 50/50. It was some new guys who didn’t have everything figured out yet. And it was older guys who had bounced around from position to position. Never found a true spot or role in playing. There was no stability.
Adam: What have you heard from some of the Husker players who are going to be back for this season going into this 2020 football season? Are they extra motivated, or are some taking a wait and see approach? Are leaders starting to emerge from winter conditioning?
Twins: We’ve only been back for a few days, but we spoke to a couple D linemen. We speak to Ben Stille a lot. It’s cool to see guys like Ben, Damion Daniels, Deontre take leadership roles. Maybe not the main leader, but we went to practice today and you could hear some of those guys that we just named keeping the guys accountable during practice. It was fun to see them step up and take a bigger leadership role.
Adam: Alright, last question for you. Do you guys have a behind the scenes story that you feel comfortable sharing with the fine folks at home?
Twins: Ummm yeah. There’s a story from when we were 8 or 9 at our grandmother’s house. She had this big hill on the street and we would race our bikes down. There was always this one car parked on the street that we would always miss. One time we went down at the same time and both of our bikes got connected together and we couldn’t get them apart. This was halfway down the hill. Our brakes weren’t working, and we didn’t know where we were going to end up. So we ran into the back of this old pick up truck on the street. We put the biggest dent in the back of this man’s car and we flipped up into the air and landed in the back of the truck. The guy was watching the whole thing and he just laughed. We left this huge dent in the back of his truck and flipped up into the back of it. It was funny. Scary, but funny.
Adam: Obviously you guys are okay. But he handled it pretty well. Who took care of the dent in the pickup then?
Twins: I’m pretty sure he did, or he didn’t drive it that much so he didn’t care. But he was watching and laughing, so he didn’t get too mad about it.
Adam: Man, your neighbors were nice. My neighbors would have went straight to my dad and I would have been working that thing off. I’m glad everyone was okay and I’m glad he handled it so well. I want to thank you guys for joining me, good luck in the draft and in your NFL careers as well.
Twins: Thank you for having us.
Adam: Alright, until next time, Husker Nation, Go Big Red, and always remember…
Twins: THROW THE BONES!!!
