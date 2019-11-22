All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker discusses Dedrick Mills' success running the ball against Wisconsin and how he can be a vital part of the Husker offense down the stretch.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to another Fast Friday Edition of the Carriker Chronicles, where each and every Friday we keep it quick and easy
Dedrick Mills, I've been kind of waiting for this guy all year to kind of break out. It reminds me a little bit, if he's able to consistently do this the rest of this season, a little bit of Devine Ozigbo last year, a bigger guy, more of a power back and then breaks out throughout the season. Now, I had wondered up to this point why he hadn't gotten the ball a little bit more, because you've got Wan'Dale (Robinson), when he's been on the field, for a while we had Maurice Washington, we had all these speed backs, you know, but we didn't have a guy that we could pound really up the middle, although Wan'Dale runs up the middle like he's 250 (pounds) without hesitation. I frickin' love it.
But physically, Dedrick Mills was that guy, and on Saturday, for the first time you saw the offensive line play their best ball all year. So I guarantee that was a correlation and to how well Dedrick Mills played on Saturday as well because the offensive line, this ain't about really one player, even though I'm focusing on Dedrick, it's about the entire offense, and it's about the offensive line playing better. But on Saturday vs. Wisconsin, for the first time you really saw a between-the-tackles running game. You really saw the offensive line play better, the best ball of the season. You really saw Dedrick Mills show kind of what he could do.
So the question is, how important, and I'm framing this around Dedrick Mills, how important is Dedrick Mills going forward to Nebraska's success. But this is really about the offensive line and the run game as a whole. But I picked Dedrick because he had a breakout game. Hopefully he continues that, and he's really our big, power back that can take it up in the middle, and to me, it's very, very important that Scott Frost likes to run the ball. It's a spread, fast-paced, although not as fast-paced as I thought, maybe we'll get to that point, up-tempo offense, but he loves to run the football. Any successful team, outside of Steve Spurrier's fun-and-gun, which didn't work at the with the Redskins but obviously worked with Florida, except for that one game, in the Fiesta Bowl, you gotta be able to run the football.
So to me, Dedrick Mills being the big guy, being the power back, coming back next year, he's going to play a key role in the Huskers' success going forward. Also the development along the offensive line, the youth that exists in the offensive line, most of those guys are coming back. There are so many guys coming back on this offense, not only the rest of this year, but heading and looking starting to look ahead to the future, just a smidge. I think running the ball, running the ball physically, running the ball between the tackles could be huge. Who knows, maybe Maurice Washington comes back one day, you never know, but if you get Adrian Martinez rolling, Wan'Dale Robinson healthy, Dedrick Mills rolling, some of that speed on the outside, maybe Mo's there, maybe he's not, (the offense) could be dangerous.
Go Big Red and throw the bones!
