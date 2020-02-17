All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
I hope you fine folks at home are enjoying this three-day Presidents' Day weekend. Well, did you know that only about 40% of people actually get Presidents' Day as a holiday from their employer? So if you're one of that lucky 40%, I hope you're enjoying this excuse for a three-day weekend. Because I know that I sure am.
Now the Huskers are starting to schedule out their opponents — their nonconference opponents — year in and year out, almost year in and year out. They're starting to schedule a lot farther out. In fact, they just scheduled Oklahoma State to play the Huskers in 2034 and 2035. We will be hosting them in Lincoln first, and then we'll be going to Stillwater, Oklahoma the following year — the return trip, the rematch if you will — in 2035.
Now that's eight games in the future that Nebraska will be playing versus former Big Eight and Big 12 foes. Now if you break it down a little bit. All right, you've got Oklahoma in 2021 and 2022, which I'm excited about. And then again, they're going to play them in 2029 and 2030. The Huskers will take on Colorado in 2023 and 2024, after just having played them the past couple of seasons in the nonconference. And obviously, we've got Oklahoma State, which I just talked about a minute ago.
Now, I don't mind Colorado. I mean, there's a bit of a rivalry there. You know, there there is a little bit of bad blood. I feel like it's a little bit more one sided, but they got the best of us. So I do look forward to playing them again in a couple years.
I get excited about the Oklahoma games. I mean, in fact, if they want to play us year in and year out, I'd be cool with me. Look at USC and Notre Dame do. Look what Michigan and Notre Dame used to do. I mean, you know, it's kind of apples to oranges because Notre Dame doesn't really play in a freaking conference. They're going to have their cake and eat it too. But anyways, I digress.
I do look forward to the Oklahoma State games as well simply because they are typically a top 25 team. I have respect for what Gundy is doing down there. His offense is usually pretty prolific. So I'm cool with playing some of these old Big Eight, Big 12 foes. Some of these teams that we played year in and year out for so long, you got some nostalgia in some of these games, but if we started playing teams like Kansas, and Iowa State.
I understand Iowa State's a lot better. And I understand they're probably better than we are right now at this very moment in time. But when you're scheduling out 10, 15 years in advance, like 2034 and 2035, I'm hoping by then, we've kind of reversed roles to where we traditionally been, and we're way ahead of Iowa State again. So for me, I'm cool with it, as long as there's a mix of some other teams from around the country in there as well.
Now I understand we're in the Big Ten. When you play Maryland, and Rutgers and a lot of these games that are way far away, it's hard for Husker fans to go. So the idea is let's schedule some of these former teams that we used to play all the time. They're closer geographically. There's some nostalgia. There's some history there.
But for me, I want to play some of these name brand national college programs as well. There needs to be a mix in there. I don't want all one or all the other. Like I enjoyed our series with Notre Dame in the early 2000s. Miami, not too long ago, we played them for a couple of seasons. What if we played a school like Florida? I mean, these teams that we don't get to play very often. That'd be very, very cool. I understand the travel is different, and that's why you mix in Oklahoma State. You mix in Florida. You mix in Colorado. You mix in these other schools, so you get a little bit of everything.
Now, I'm going to throw one school out there. Okay, so here's the deal. Here's part of the reason — I understand the Husker base and traveling and going to these games — but I also understand, like Ric Flair said, "Whoa, if you want to be the man, you got to beat the man," or at least be willing to play them until you can eventually beat them, which is why I want to play some of these other schools cause I'm looking more into the future. You know, 10, 15 years, hopefully, we're feeling a lot different about Husker football at that point in time than we are at this point in time. And so the teams were playing, we might view them differently as well.
And I'll throw a school out there. It could appease everybody. It could make everybody mad too, all right.
Texas, a former Big 12 foe, rivalry. All right, they're also a national brand. I understand they struggled last year, but I think Herman's going to get them going in the right direction, unfortunately. But a lot of Nebraska fans, you be like, "Adam, we hate Texas!" That's exactly why we should play them. It's a little bit of everything.
So for me, let me know what do you fine folks at home think? Do you like just playing the old Big Eight, Big 12 rivalry type teams that we used to play for years and then you can geographically and go see them? It's a much easier drive for Husker fans to go fill these stadiums. Would you rather see the big name brands? Do you like the mix? What do you prefer? Am I completely and utterly right? Am I completely and utterly wrong? Let me know. Hit me up on Facebook, Twitter. Check out all the Carriker Chronicles. If you've ever missed any, at omaha.com/carriker.
Until next time, go Big Red and always remember to throw the bones!
I agree with Adam on scheduling the likes of Texas, etc. Some thought should go into playing teams where there is a rather large fan base. I recall attending a game versus UCLA in the Rose Bowl, where there were more husker fans filling the stadium than Bruin fans. A rather large contingent of Husker fans in the Austin/Dallas? Houston area as well.
