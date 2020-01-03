All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker shares his thoughts on the transfer portal in college football and then discusses a recent article by Athlon Sports suggesting potential transfer targets for the Huskers.
Check out a full transcript below:
I hope y'all had a happy New Year. Hopefully you haven't already broken your New Year's resolution. I've made it to at least day three so far. Can I get to day four, that is the question.
I saw an article written by Brandon Cavanaugh of Athlon Sports, and I thought he made some good points. I thought he did a good job. Go check out the article. It's regarding four transfers, potential transfers, that the Huskers could take on the team and maybe help the team out just a smidge. So I'm going to go through some of the points of that article, but obviously, I'm not going to detail it because he already did that. Again, go check out that article.
But I do want to talk about each of these players and first I want to offer my thoughts on the transfer portal as an overall whole.
I'm not a fan. I'm going to be honest with you. I don't like the fact that, "I don't like what's going on, I'm not getting playing time, so I'm going to leave." And maybe I should be less mocking when I say that, I do apologize, kind of sorta. But I mean, to me, I guess I just have a different attitude. But this is the world that we live in. It doesn't really matter, ladies and gentlemen. This is the world of college football that we live in now. So don't bury your head in the sand, just because you may agree or may not agree with it. And sometimes transferring is the best thing and the only option, but it varies obviously, on each individual situation.
But my thought is, well, it's the world we live in, so how can we use this to our advantage to make the Huskers better.
Players in the transfer portal, obviously, it's not your first choice. There's a reason it didn't work out elsewhere, whatever college they were at before, but if coached properly, a lot of times, or at least a good portion of time, or at least sometimes, you know, that's all the difference. That makes a big difference. That's all the difference needs to be made. Sometimes you just need a fresh start. Sometimes it just doesn't matter, but look at this year's top three Heisman vote-getters. There were all transfers. So you can't just completely ignore it.
Let's get to the players themselves. The first player that was mentioned in the article is former Penn State wide receiver Justin Shorter. He's a former five-star prospect who's dealt with a lot of injuries, especially a couple of seasons ago. He's 6-foot-4, 226 pounds. The Huskers added junior college wide receiver Omar Manning to the mix, but this would be another big body, red zone, short yardage, goal line-type guy that's uber-talented as well. Now he struggled in 2018, but he's very improved, and I do believe he could potentially make a big impact wherever he ends up.
Next up is wide receiver Brian Hightower from Miami. He's a former IMG Academy standout and a four-star prospect in his own right, 6-2, 202 pounds. So what I like about him, he's got good size and speed. He's got that combo. We've got a lot of smaller guys with speed, we've got some big guys. He'd be a good combination of size and speed. He is very talented and has big potential, if coached properly. Unlike Justin Shorter, there's no in-conference transfer rule you'd have to deal with, if Brian did come to Nebraska.
Next up is defensive tackle out of UCF Isaac Walker. Big dude, 6-4, 350 pounds. Now if we're going to make this 3-4 defense work, we've got to be stout up front. Ladies and gentlemen, it starts in the middle. If the middle of your defense isn't good, I don't care if you're a baseball team, if your catcher, shortstop, second baseman and centerfielder aren't good, the middle your defenses isn't good, you're not going to be good. We've got to start up front. We've got to start in the middle with the nose guard. Now, he's not played yet, but he can at least add depth and again, if coached properly, he could potentially be a difference-maker down the road as well as add some depth.
Last but not least, Robert Beal, a linebacker out of Georgia. He's a four-star prospect or he was. He has been charged with a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. He's 6-4, 240 pounds, and he's uber-talented. Now you have to be sure, before you even consider taking on an individual who's had some issues like this, you sit down with him, you talk to him face-to-face and you make sure he's learned from his mistakes. Everybody makes mistakes, but has he learned from it and is he genuine? And if so, maybe you consider bringing him in.
We signed quite a few linebackers, especially outside linebackers, to be honest with you, which is what Robert is, but my take, especially with this whole transfer thing the way it is now, bring them all in, let them battle it out. Let the best man win. And then if they don't like it, let them transfer because apparently that's how college football works now.
I'm trying not to be mocking, I just have a different mindset, but if this is the world we live in right now, why not use it to our advantage.
Until next time, stay on top of your New Year's resolution and always remember to throw the bones!
