On Monday's episode, Adam Carriker looks at Nebraska's wide receivers for 2020, and breaks down why Omar Manning, Wan'Dale Robinson and JD Spielman could add a boost to the Huskers' offense.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show, where we check the pulse of Husker nation. Brought you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. Hope you had a great weekend, the Pro Bowl was yesterday. Yeah, I don't care either.
All right. Let's talk a little bit of Nebraska football. Everyone's kind of in this wait and see, and I don't want to say pessimistic attitude right now about Nebraska, but it's a little bit, 'man you got to prove it to us', and trust me, I'm in that same boat too ladies and gentlemen. Here's the deal, going into last year I said the offense was going to struggle.
Now, I'm not saying the offense is all of a sudden gonna blow the roof off the joint. We don't even know who our quarterbacks gonna be at the moment, but if you start to look around at different things, and we're gonna look at the wide receiver position specifically today, I think the Huskers with the new wide receivers coach, another year of experience for JD Spielman, Wan'Dale Dale Robinson, and I think that they could have a potentially dangerous trio of wide receivers, especially when you add in junior college wide receiver Omar Manning.
Now Omar, he's six-foot-four, 225 pounds, the number one ranked junior college wide receiver in the entire country. He's going to need to adjust to playing in the Big Ten. Obviously, that's where the big boys play, but I could see him stretching the field, being that deep threat down the field and frankly a six-foot-four 225 — I mean Wan'Dale, JD, all these guys that we've had, and we have right now, a little bit smaller guys outside of our tight ends. He could be that big target that our quarterbacks just haven't had. Let's be honest, a tight end, a big wide receiver that can be a quarterback's best friend. So I see Omar being able to stretch the field, be a short-yardage, goal line — being that big target that could help make a difference for the Huskers, as long as he's able to adjust to the Big Ten conference, which I do, I do think he'll be able to do especially after watch a little bit of film of this guy.
Now, you go to senior JD Spielman, now he had a relatively quiet year last year. Okay, but he's an explosive returner, he's experienced and I think he can work those intermediate zones, those intermediate to short zones. If he's able to play the way he was able to play early on, again, he didn't have a bad year last year at all, but by his standards, he was a little bit quiet last year, he could end up breaking a lot of records before he leaves the University of Nebraska.
Now, you look at Wan'Dale Robinson, Mr. Do-it-all. You could put him in the slot, you can put him at returner, you could put him at the running back position. Now, I do think we need a running back to emerge this year, and I think that guy could be Dedrick Mills. All right, now, if we can have Dedrick Mills emerge and maybe get a one-two punch, one of those younger guys in the running back backfield to emerge and get that one-two punch, because Dedrick is that big physical guy and I'm going to talk about the running backs more in another show in the future, but if we had a running back emerge and Dedrick Mills and get another guy to emerge, get that one-two punch.
You could have Omar Manning, you could have Wan'Dale Robinson or you could have JD Spielman. That is a trio of potentially dangerous wide receivers, two of them that are proven in Spielman and Robinson, and that could give our quarterback, whoever that is, come the first game of the season some good weapons around him.
I'm going to talk later on about the offensive line. I'm going to talk about our tight ends, who are some big dudes themselves. I've made the joke before they could be on a basketball team. They're so tall, some of those guys need to start to emerge. It's time.
I'm going to talk about the quarterback, but today the wide receiver position, we've got a lot a lot of young, talented, speedy guys but I think those three guys that I just mentioned, Omar, JD and Wan'Dale could potentially be a dangerous trio of wide receivers. As long as we're able to find a running back, get those three guys on the field and a quarterback. At least the wide receiver position could be fun to watch.
Go Big Red, and always remember to throw the bones!
